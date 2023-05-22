Becart

Debt Ceiling Talks

Bloomberg reported that President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are set to meet Monday for talks. The gloom and doom debt ceiling scenario is the 2011 case, which featured an S&P 500 peak to trough decline of approximately 20%. While the market keeps an eye on debt ceiling developments, it is helpful to expand on the comparison of 2023 and 2011.

2023 Trend vs. 2011 Trend

As the market continues to keep a close eye on inflation and the strength of the economy, the weekly trend in the S&P 500 in 2023 is showing some constructive improvement. In the chart below, notice how the 30-week moving average in blue has moved back above both the 40- (red) and 50-week (green) moving averages, hurdles the failed rally attempts in 2022 were unable to clear.

Ciovacco Capital / Stockcharts.com

As the chart of the 2011 debt ceiling window below shows, the S&P 500’s weekly trend had a weakening or rollover look as shown via the 30-, 40-, and 50-week moving averages. Thus, it is fair to say the S&P 500, from a trend perspective, is in a more advantageous position in May 2023 relative to the 2011 case.

Ciovacco Capital / Stockcharts.com

2023 Recession Concerns

Given we are in the midst of one of the most aggressive interest rate cycles in Fed history and the yield curve has been inverted for some time, some market participants are concerned that a 2002 or 2008 “another leg down in the bear market” event is just around the corner. How did the market’s weekly trend evolve in those cases and what does it say about the odds of a very painful recession and significant hit to earnings in the coming months?

2000-2002 Bear Market

In the Dot-Com Bust bear market, the S&P 500 peaked in March 2000 and did not make the final low until October 2002. The low in 2002 was followed by a significant retest in early 2003 that resulted in a higher low. If we examine the chart below objectively, it is fair to say the 2023 chart currently looks more like mid-2003 after the major low versus the “another leg down” look in 2002.

Ciovacco Capital / Stockcharts.com

The present-day chart is shown again below allowing for easy comparisons.

Ciovacco Capital / Stockcharts.com

2007-2009 Bear Market

The Financial Crisis bear market started when the S&P 500 peaked in October 2007 and did not end until March 2009. If we objectively compare the 2023 chart above to the 2008-2009 chart below, it is fair to say May 2023 looks more like the period in 2009 after the major S&P 500 low relative to the “another leg down” look that followed the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in September 2008. Thus, market participants in 2002 and 2008 were more concerned about future economic and corporate earnings outcomes than participants in 2023, which speaks to bull/bear odds. The term “odds” is significantly different from the term “prediction”.

Ciovacco Capital / Stockcharts.com

2015-2016 Double-Dip Decline

The factors in the 2015-16 case sound familiar; concerns about the economy, earnings, interest rates, and the Fed. Those concerns led to a 14.16% peak to trough decline in the S&P 500 that began in May 2015 and ended in February 2016 when Janet Yellen hinted at a more-friendly Fed. In the chart below, notice the differences between the failed rally attempt in 2015 and the successful turn in 2016. In 2015, the S&P 500 was turned away before making a higher high and the 30-week moving average did not recapture the 40 and 50 weeks. It was a volatile path for the remainder of 2016, but the February 2016 low held after the weekly trend flipped, allowing stocks to rally until early 2018.

Ciovacco Capital / Stockcharts.com

Moral of The Story

Charts cannot predict the future, but they can help us assess the odds of good things happening relative to the odds of bad things happening. The trends reflect the market’s interpretation of all the relevant fundamental topics (economy, earnings, inflation, rates, Fed policy, liquidity risk, banking system risk, etc.). While there are numerous legitimate concerns in 2023 related to all those fundamental topics and ongoing debt ceiling negotiations, the charts shown above tell us to keep an open mind about better-than-expected outcomes relative to the painful outcomes in 2002, 2008, 2011, and 2016.

Weight of The Evidence Approach

There is nothing magical about monitoring weekly trends using the 30-, 40-, and 50-week moving averages. Thus, the concepts presented above are best utilized in a weight-of-the-evidence approach. Additional fundamental and technical data can be found in Are Stocks Set Up for a Sharp Reversal?