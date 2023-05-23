Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Netflix Didn't Start The Fire, But It May Have Fanned The Flames

May 23, 2023 7:35 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)1 Comment
The Entertainment Oracle profile picture
The Entertainment Oracle
3.65K Followers

Summary

  • The current writer’s strike has brought Hollywood to a slowdown, and while chaos may look to be reigning supreme, it depends on who you ask.
  • The biggest difference between now and the last writer’s strike over a decade ago is the seat the streamers have at the table.
  • While Netflix itself didn’t cause the strike, a lot of its policies and approaches are at the center of the controversy leading many to call it the "Netflix Strike."
  • The issue is that Netflix’s changes to the traditional model have now largely been adopted by other streamers/studios leading to a decrease in overall earnings for creatives.
  • For now, the studios/streamers aren’t in a rush to be flexible because the strike could eventually allow them to shed unprofitable long-term deals - but that’s also a dangerous long-term game.

Netflix Headquarters

hapabapa

The revolution was televised.

Well actually it was streamed - and while you may have thought the shockwaves had passed, they're still causing damage.

As you may be aware the entertainment industry is reeling at the moment as the

This article was written by

The Entertainment Oracle profile picture
The Entertainment Oracle
3.65K Followers
A long time entertainment industry professional, I have worked with a number of top Hollywood studios and networks. With over a decade in the field I use my in-depth knowledge of film and television to inform potential investors about the viability of the many upcoming projects in the industry. Questions? E-mail me at TheEntertainmentOracle[at]gmail.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.