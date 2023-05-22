Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tingo: An Unparalleled Opportunity With A Wrinkle

May 22, 2023 6:05 PM ETTingo Group, Inc. (TIO), TMNA2 Comments
Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.96K Followers

Summary

  • MICT's acquisition of Tingo Mobile and Tingo Foods opens a unique opportunity for investors in the African agriculture and fintech sectors.
  • The deal's structure presents a rare opportunity for retail investors to engage in a large-scale deal in a way typically exclusive to investment bankers.
  • Capital flow restrictions in TIO's primary market constrain its ability to return capital to shareholders.

African city market streets - Lagos, Nigeria

peeterv/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In the bustling markets of Lagos or the far-flung villages of Northern Nigeria, one might not find a traditional bank on every corner. Still, mobile money services have managed to thrive, turning every mobile phone into a personal

Author's estimates based on TIO and TMNA filings

Author's estimates based on TIO and TMNA filings

Author's estimates based on TIO and TMNA filings

Author's estimates based on TIO and TMNA filings

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.96K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.