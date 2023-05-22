Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

eBay Inc. (EBAY) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Transcript

May 22, 2023 5:25 PM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.56K Followers

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 22, 2023 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Priest - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Anmuth - J.P. Morgan

Douglas Anmuth

All right. We're going to go ahead and get started. I'm Doug Anmuth, J.P. Morgan's Internet Analyst. We're pleased to have with us today Steve Priest, CFO of eBay. So eBay, everybody knows, one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. The company empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world and enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume last year.

So Steve has been CFO of eBay for nearly 2 years. Prior to that, he was CFO of JetBlue and before that, spent nearly 20 years at British Airways across a wide number of senior leadership roles. So welcome, Steve.

Stephen Priest

Thanks, Doug. It's great to see you this morning and good morning, everyone.

Douglas Anmuth

All right. So just to start off, maybe a little bit bigger picture eBay has gone through a lot of changes over the last few years. New management team driving the tech-led reimagination of the business. What stands out to you most through these changes kind of across both front end and back end?

Stephen Priest

Yes. Thanks, Doug. I think when I stand back, I think at a very high level, it's the say/do ratio and seen the levels of execution that the leadership team are driving throughout the organization. If you think about the pivot towards focus categories and the way that has been rolled out on a category by category, country by country basis and the levels of trust that we're building on the platform, I'm really, really encouraged by it. In addition, I suppose the execution

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.