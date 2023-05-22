Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HDV: A Trusted Dividend Choice, Yet Not Best-In-Class

May 22, 2023 6:25 PM ETiShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)DVY, SCHD, SDY, VYM
Summary

  • HDV offers a high 4.03% dividend yield and a relatively low 0.08% expense ratio.
  • The fund trades at an attractive P/E multiple compared to its high-dividend ETF peers.
  • More attractive dividend ETF choices seem to be available to investors considering risk and return performance over the past 10+ years.

Business colleagues working together on a laptop.

courtneyk

Thesis

The past one-and-half-year or so has been rather rough on previously high-flying growth stocks, as the market seems to have rotated towards more in favor of a value positioning. In this environment, investors' attention has refocused on high-quality, dividend-paying companies that can provide

Dividend Investing

Hartford Funds

S&P 500 Dividend Yield

Hartford Funds

sector allocation

SPDR

High yield etfs comparison

ETF.com

ETF comparison

Portfolio Visualizer

Alex Galanis profile picture
Alex Galanis
627 Followers
Financial Analyst, interested in U.S equities, examining Growth, Dividend Growth and Value Investment opportunities, as well as ETFs.  Accounting and Finance Graduate. CFA level ΙI candidate.

