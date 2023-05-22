Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bitcoin's Wild Ride: A Look At Price Volatility And Two Key Factors You Need To Know

David Huston profile picture
David Huston
332 Followers

Summary

  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has captured the minds of Institutional investors and retail alike.
  • The 23-day moving average is a strong trading system for Bitcoin.
  • We evaluate the Halving and determine that it does provide a pattern that beats buy-and-hold for the asset.
  • Expect volatility for Bitcoin to continue into 2024. We share a roadmap for avoiding the potential drawdown and managing risk.

Inflated balloon bitcoin sign

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is still the world's most popular cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of over $550 billion dollars. Since its inception in 2009, it has gone through several significant events that have shaped its price and value. It is fair

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

(David Huston)

Graphical user interface, text, application Description automatically generated

David Huston

Graphical user interface, text, application Description automatically generated

David Huston

Text, application Description automatically generated

David Huston

A picture containing text, plot, line, screenshot Description automatically generated

Stock Charts

This article was written by

David Huston profile picture
David Huston
332 Followers
David works in a senior management position within the professional services sector and has extensive experience helping FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 businesses to improve their efficiency, quality and speed of delivery. Over that same timeframe he has built up and manages an extensive portfolio of stock, bond and derivative positions that has beaten the S&P 500 for the past 5 years. He is a member nominated pension director and has acted in several Trustee positions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BITI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.