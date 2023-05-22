Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Applied Materials: Recovery In WFE Spending To Push Outperformance In 2024

May 22, 2023 7:25 PM ETApplied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)LRCX, MU, ASML
Tech Stock Pros
Summary

  • We maintain our buy rating on Applied Materials, Inc. post Q2 2023 earnings results and Q3 2023 outlook, as we expect the stock to continue outperforming in 2024.
  • We expect the increased mature node demand and growth in its ICAPS business will continue to offset current demand headwinds in memory and advanced foundry/logic.
  • We also believe we will see an upturn in WFE spending in 2024 due to the industry transition to advanced process nodes for both memory and advanced foundry/logic.
  • Applied Materials stock is up roughly 22% since we published our buy rating back in July, outperforming the S&P 500 by 19%.
  • We believe Applied Materials still provides a favorable risk-reward scenario, as we think it will again outperform in 2024.

Applied Materials campus in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

We continue to be buy-rated on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock post the fiscal Q2 2023 earnings report and outlook for Q3 2023. We expect the company to outperform in 2024, driven by the industry transition

AMAT 2Q23 earnings presentation

TechStockPros

TechStockPros

At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

