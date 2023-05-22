Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nordic American Tankers: Downgrading On Valuation Despite Decent Q1 Results

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.71K Followers

Summary

  • This Suezmax pure play reported strong first quarter results, with Nordic American Tankers Limited's average spot daily time charter equivalent ("TCE") rate eclipsing $60,000 for the first time in many years.
  • Net income increased to $0.22 per share and cash provided by operating activities was an impressive $51.1 million.
  • The company declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share, unchanged from Q4/2022, which will be payable on July 6 to shareholders of record as of June 15.
  • Investors need to prepare for seasonally weaker, but still decent, second quarter earnings and a resulting lower dividend of approximately $0.10 per share.
  • While the odds remain in favor of a sustained period of profitable charter rates for tanker operators, I am lowering my rating on Nordic American Tankers shares to "Hold" from "Buy" based on valuation concerns and seasonally weaker near-term earnings and dividend prospects.

Oil Tanker

HeliRy

Note:

I have covered Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

On Monday, Suezmax pure play Nordic American Tankers, or "NAT," reported strong first

Q1 Earnings

Company Press Release

Cash Flow Statement

Company Press Release

Fleet Overview

Company SEC-Filings / MarineTraffic.com

NAV

Company Press Release / MarineTraffic.com

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.71K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.