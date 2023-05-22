Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 22, 2023 7:00 PM ETFiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)
Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 22, 2023 3:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Doug Anmuth - JPMorgan

Conference Call Participants

Micha Kaufman - CEO

Ofer Katz - CFO

Doug Anmuth

All right. We're going to go ahead and get started. I'm Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan's Internet analyst. We're pleased to have with us Fiverr Co-Founder and CEO, Micha Kaufman; and CFO, Ofer Katz.

So Fiverr's mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. The Fiverr platform connects small businesses and the Fortune 500 with skilled freelancers, offering digital services and more than I think we're close to 700 queries now, such as programming, 3D design, digital marketing, content creation, video animation, architecture, lots of others. In the past 12 months, more than four million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers working in more than 160 countries.

So Micha is a serial entrepreneur. He's founded and led several tech ventures, and he's been Fiverr's CEO since the beginning about 13 years ago. Ofer has served as Fiverr's full-time CFO since 2017, consulting CFO of the company since 2011, and he was previously acting CFO at Wix. So thank you both for joining us.

Micha Kaufman

Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Doug Anmuth

All right. Let's see, Micha. Let's start where most tech conversations are starting right now with AI. So companies and investors are sorting through the opportunities here, the areas of disruption. How do you think about the impact of generative AI on Fiverr?

Micha Kaufman

So first off, we've been involved in AI for many, many years. Actually, as a company, we launched several AI products within Fiverr in the spaces of voice and graphic design, and we're super excited about the recent developments. And first of all, we're excited because AI

