Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2023 7:13 PM ETPetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.56K Followers

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 22, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Prenoveau - IR

Matthew Hulett - President & CEO

Christine Chambers - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Corey Grady - Jefferies

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the PetMed Express Third Quarter (sic) [Fourth Quarter] Earnings Conference Call. My name is Doug, the operator for today's call.

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Mr. Brian Prenoveau, Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is now yours.

Brian Prenoveau

Thank you, operator, and I'd like to welcome everybody to the PetMed Express fiscal fourth quarter earnings call. I would also like to remind everyone that the first portion of this conference call will be listen-only until the question-and-answer session, which will be later in the call. Also, certain information that will be included during this call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions we have used based upon information currently available to us. Because these statements reflect our current views concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking results will occur or be realized. And nothing contained in this presentation is or should be relied upon as a representation or warranty as to any future matter, including any matter in respect to the operations or business or financial condition of PetMeds. PetMeds undertakes no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements based on subsequent events, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority. We have identified various

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.