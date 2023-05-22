Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Tower Corporation (AMT) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 22, 2023 7:48 PM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.56K Followers

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 22, 2023 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Rod Smith - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Phil Cusick - J.P. Morgan

Phil Cusick

Hi, thanks for joining us. My name is Phil Cusick. I follow the Communications Services and Media Space here at J.P. Morgan. Welcome to the 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Media and Communications and Tech Conference.

I want to welcome Rod Smith, CFO of American Tower and Treasurer. Rod, thanks for joining us today.

Rod Smith

Yes, you're welcome. Thanks, Phil. Thanks for having me. And thanks, everyone, for coming.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Phil Cusick

I was just talking to an investor who I thought I had a good point. Maybe just talk about the -- from a big picture, talk about the business overall. And all the markets you operate in around the world, not necessarily all of them, but how would you characterize the activity level in the business today versus the last sort of three to five years? And how do you think about that for the next three to five years?

Rod Smith

Yes, absolutely. So I think everyone knows we're a global tower company. We have about 230,000 towers around the globe in regions in the U.S., in Europe, in Africa, Latin America and in Asia, in more than 25 different countries. So it's a pretty large business. And what I can tell you from a high level in terms of the demand for our sites, it's really strong in the U.S. and around the globe. And it's all around the increases in mobile data consumption that we're seeing in all the countries that we're in.

And then you combine that with the carriers need to continue to focus

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.