Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 22, 2023 7:54 PM ETDropbox, Inc. (DBX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.56K Followers

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 22, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tim Regan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Murphy - J.P. Morgan

Mark Murphy

Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Mark Murphy, software analyst with JPMorgan. And it's a real pleasure to be here with Tim Regan, who is the CFO of Dropbox. So first of all, Tim, thank you for taking some time out of your schedule to be here with us.

Tim Regan

Terrific. Thanks for having us, Mark.

Mark Murphy

Yes. Pleasure's all mine. Maybe you can give us the brief 30-second version of an introduction of yourself and Dropbox for the benefit of anyone out there who might not be familiar?

Tim Regan

Sure. So, I've been with Dropbox for almost seven years now. I joined just before we went public as the Chief Accounting Officer, took over the CFO role about three years ago. And if you think about what Dropbox is, it really started when Drew forgot his thumb drive on a bus trip and got frustrated by not being able to keep his devices in sync. And since then, we've created a company that has $2.5 billion in ARR, 700 million registered users and stores over 800 billion pieces of content. So, an online storage and cloud collaboration software service that really has come a long way since that bus ride?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mark Murphy

Well, maybe you can flesh that out for us a bit because there's been a lot going on at Dropbox. What do you think is different about this company today? If we look back and compare it to, I'm thinking 3 to 4 to 5 years ago because it's been constantly evolving and kind of diversifying outside and beyond the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.