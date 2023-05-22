Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Six Flags Entertainment: Attendance Drop On Price Increases

Mokapu Capital profile picture
Mokapu Capital
113 Followers

Summary

  • Six Flags took significant price increases in 2022, causing a 26% drop in attendance YOY.
  • Management acknowledged the aggressive pricing approach in the Q4 2022 call and plans to adopt a more relaxed strategy in the upcoming year to address the situation.
  • Despite a 5% decline in attendance in Q1 2023 (attributed to bad weather), adjusted for weather, attendance would have been up by 6%.
  • The valuation of Six Flags remains attractive, with the market cap at 8 times 2019 AFCF and 12 times the 2022 AFCF. Management expects a double-digit growth in attendance in 2023.
Fun on rollercoaster ride!

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I review each position in my portfolio on a yearly basis and now it’s time for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). In my last article, I went into more detail on the thesis for Six Flags linked here

This article was written by

Mokapu Capital profile picture
Mokapu Capital
113 Followers
An individual Investor looking to build a diversified retirement portfolio and share ideas about the stock market. I like to pick stocks based on a macro view then dig down into individual companies based on good management, growth prospects, and reasonable valuation. I have a slight inclination towards small cap and emerging market stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.