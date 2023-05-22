Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Narrow Market Breadth Continues To Concern Investors

Summary

  • The S&P 500 Index made a new high for 2023 last week while its cousin – the S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index – was actually down for the year at the lows of last week.
  • With Republicans walking out of debt ceiling negotiations last Friday, and with political drama and the June 1 deadline fast approaching, we should see more volatility in both stocks and bonds this week.
  • The German DAX index as well as CAC-40 in France and other European markets are close to all-time highs or have already made all-time highs this year.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) made a new high for 2023 last week while its cousin – the S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index (SPXEW), in which every stock in the index has equal weight irrespective of the market cap – was actually

S&P 500 Chart

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

S&P 500 Chart 2

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

This article was written by

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.43K Followers
Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

