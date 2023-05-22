Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Investors Take A Wait-And-See Approach During The Most Recent Fund-Flows Week

May 22, 2023 9:55 PM ETLQD, SCHO, SHY, SHV, HYG
Summary

  • With the Q1 earnings season slowly coming to an end, investors have turned their attention back to the Federal Reserve Board’s fiscal policies, the political standoff over the debt ceiling, and economic data - keeping market participants on their toes.
  • While the average equity fund (including ETFs) posted a 0.28% return for the week ended May 17, investors were net redeemers of equity funds, withdrawing a net $7.0 billion.
  • For the most recent fund-flows week, conventional taxable bond funds experienced net redemptions to the tune of $1.1 billion, while taxable bond ETFs attracted $2.4 billion.

Macro view of a screen of trading terminal with abstract financial graph and digits. Trading and forex concept. 3D Rendering

Igor Kutyaev

With the Q1 earnings season slowly coming to an end, investors have turned their attention back to the Federal Reserve Board’s fiscal policies, the political standoff over the debt ceiling, and economic data - keeping market participants on their toes.

Weekly estimated net flows ($ billion), conventional equity funds versus equity ETFs through the week ended May 17, 2023

Weekly estimated net flows ($ billion), conventional taxable fixed income funds versus taxable fixed income ETFs through the week ended May 17, 2023

US Treasury Yield Curve

Taxable fixed income macro-groups estimated net flows ($ billion), conventional funds versus ETFs for the fund-flows week ended May 17, 2023

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

