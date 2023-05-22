Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500: Rally Will Likely Gain Steam, Defying The Doom Scenarios

May 22, 2023 10:12 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, SPY7 Comments
Summary

  • "Whenever the market is going up on bearish news, you better be sure to have a long position".
  • If one agrees with this statement, which I personally do, then there is overwhelming evidence on why stocks will continue to rally.
  • The S&P 500 is not expensive, priced at a 2024 FWD P/E of about x16, implying a 6.3% earnings yield.
  • The FED's hiking campaign has likely come to an end, and striking pessimism among investors implies more outstanding buying pressure.
  • I am buying 105/115 %-moneyness call spreads with a December 10th expiration date, with the potential for a 5:1 payoff.

Huge green glass bull confronts red glass bear

Geerati

There are undoubtedly some super smart arguments to be made on why the stock market should crash soon (at least these arguments may sound smart, because fear sells). But there is one fundamental rule in trading that overshadows all the analytical 'sophistication' of

S&P 500 2023 earnings estimates

Refinitiv

relates to Investors Most Pessimistic So Far This Year, BofA Survey Shows

BofA

Equity rally post hiking cycle

Bloomberg

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.11K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

