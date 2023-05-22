Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.56K Followers

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 22, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kelcey McKinley - Online Event Consultant

Tom McCallum - Head of IR

Eric Yuan - Founder & CEO

Kelly Steckelberg - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Fred Lee - Credit Suisse

Michael Funk - Bank of America

Kasthuri Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Thomas Blakey - KeyBanc

Parker Lane - Stifel

Peter Levine - Evercore ISI

Rishi Jaluria - RBC Capital Markets

Catharine Trebnick - Rosenblatt Securities

Matthew Stotler - William Blair

William Power - Robert W. Baird

Sitikantha Panigrahi - Mizuho Securities

George Iwanyc - Oppenheimer

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo

Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays

Patrick Walravens - JMP Securities

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank

Shebly Seyrafi - FBN Securities

Karl Keirstead - UBS

Sterling Auty - SVB

Kelcey McKinley

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Zoom's Q1 FY '24 Earnings Release Webinar. As a reminder, today's webinar is being recorded.

And now, I will hand things over to Tom McCallum, Head of Investor Relations. Tom, over to you.

Tom McCallum

Thank you, Kelcey. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Zoom's earnings video webinar for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. I’m joined today by Zoom’s Founder and CEO, Eric Yuan, and Zoom’s CFO, Kelly Steckelberg.

Our earnings press release was issued today after the market closed and may be downloaded from the Investor Relations page at investors.zoom.us. Also, on this page you'll be able to find a copy of today's prepared remarks and a slide deck with financial highlights that, along with our earnings release, include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the first -- for second quarter and full fiscal year 2024; our expectations regarding

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.