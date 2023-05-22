Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JAAA: 6.1% Yield From Synthetic 'AAA' Assets

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.99K Followers

Summary

  • The JAAA ETF gives investors access to AAA CLO tranches.
  • The fund currently yields 6.1%.
  • While the JAAA ETF should continue to pay its yield, its NAV may be impacted by credit downgrades if the economy falls into a recession.

Ratings on bonds

Chunumunu

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is a novel ETF offering retail investors access to AAA-rated CLO debt tranches that were once reserved for institutional investors. For investors looking for modest yields from highly rated assets, the JAAA

CLO overview

Figure 1 - CLO overview (janushenderson.com)

Main attraction of CLOs is yield pickup

Figure 2 - Main attraction of CLOs is yield pickup (janushenderson.com)

CLO performance through time

Figure 3 - CLO performance through time (guggenheiminvestments.com)

JAAA holdings summary

Figure 4 - JAAA holdings summary (janushenderson.com)

JAAA credit quality allocation

Figure 5 - JAAA credit quality allocation (janushenderson.com)

JAAA credit quality allocation

Figure 6 - JAAA credit quality allocation as of March 31, 2023 (JAAA factsheet)

High probability of U.S. recession

Figure 7 - High probability of U.S. recession (Conference Board)

JAAA annual returns

Figure 8 - JAAA annual returns (morningstar.com)

JAAA trailing distribution

Figure 9 - JAAA trailing distribution (Seeking Alpha)

JAAA's current distribution annualizes to 6.1%

Figure 10 - JAAA's current distribution annualizes to 6.1% (janushenderson.com)

Fed Funds rates

Figure 11 - Fed Funds rates (St. Louis Fed)

Trades expect no more rate increases

Figure 12 - Traders expect no more rate increases (CME)

3-Month treasuries yielding 5.2%

Figure 13 - 3 Month treasuries yielding 5.2% (marketwatch.com)

USFR annual returns

Figure 14 - USFR annual returns (morningstar.com)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USFR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

