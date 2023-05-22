Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VLUE: U.S. Value Stocks Are Undervalued In 2023

May 22, 2023 11:00 PM ETiShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.6K Followers

Summary

  • VLUE invests in low-priced stocks.
  • While it might sound like a truism that low-priced stocks are undervalued, price and value are distinct from each other.
  • Nevertheless, I believe VLUE's portfolio is not only cheaply priced, but undervalued, with a strong margin of safety.
  • While there is likely to be some kind of rebalancing in early June or shortly thereafter, the fund's portfolio is probably not going to change materially.
  • I think VLUE shareholders should do well at present prices.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Introduction

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE), listed on the Cboe BZX exchange, is an exchange-traded fund that invests in mid- and large-cap U.S. stocks with, as iShares explains, "lower valuations based on fundamentals". The expense

VLUE ETF Net Fund Flows

ETFDB.com

VLUE ETF IRR Gauge

Author's Calculations

This article was written by

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.6K Followers
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.