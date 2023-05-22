Stacking Investment Packs Or Going On Roll-Off

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

“[The] proper-investment-time horizon for investors younger than 65 is 3 to 7 years. The younger the less year and the older the more year. Because the younger the more room to complete more investment Packs: A well-designed group of the Investment Packs (after each Pack Completed its Accumulation Period [(AP)] one by one) Grow All Together Month after Month (as Each Pack Makes its Automatic Gains each Month Independently, through the entire time of the Performance Period [(PP)]). (For "AP" and "PP", view "Money Makes Money?")” (From “Backing To The 2009 Origin”, May 20, 2023, the italics are emphases.)

What about investors older than 65? You may find the answers in my various articles. Or, simply continue to read.

Introduction

When I typed “Six in Conclusion”, as shown in the above quote, I decided to pen this article, combining four pieces: 1) “[For] investors younger than 65, 2) 3 to 7 years, 3) AP, and 4) PP, and another case of investors older than 65.

The Focus

Building a solid retirement nest egg, the investment period of: 1) the very young age (25 – 45) investors is less years, 2) the still young age (45 - 65) investors is longer years.

Tapering all retirement assets, the reduction speed of:1) the a-bit-old age (65 – 85) is very gradual, 2) the older age (85 - ??) is considerably fast. (“Taper” means 1) “to become progressively smaller toward one end”, 2) “to diminish gradually”, by Merriam-Webster Dictionary.)

The Age of 25 to 45

These ages 25 and 45 are very memorable years to me:

The latter was the year when the CIBCR (Center for International Business Cycle Research) at the Rutgers Business School in Newark, NJ was closed due to financial difficulty.

(You may skip italics) The former year I met my wife whom her parents introduced to me.

“The great Lady in 1960s, and perhaps in 1950s or further back was the late my mother-in- law. My wife said she (before being my wife) helped her every day to check her book. The mother one day [in 1964] visited in our house to see me, after hearing about me at a meeting from my remote relative. She picked me up even though we were very poor at that time…Her the-only-off date was 22nd, so we married on September 22nd (1966)” (From my comment in “Money Makes Money?” May 01, 2023)

Life Cycles have Success and Failure, as Business Cycles Expansion and Recession, as Market Cycles Boom and Bust.

The 20 years from 1965 (25 years old) to 1985 (45 years old) were my most Successful years while the following 20 years from 1985 (46 years old) to 2005 (66 years old) were a mix of failure for the first 10 (from 1985 to 1995) and success for the second 10 (from 1995 to 2005).

The 5-Year Investment Plan

Somehow, I really wish to the clock to turn about sixty years back.

Suppose I am 25 years old now, I work at the Bank of Korea (the Fed's counterpart) [BOK] second year, and I marry my wife “(not in 1966 but) five years later”.

The question is how to invest for 5 years. It's clearly hypothetical illustration, but I have to utilize all of my wisdom and experience. Some readers should find some lessons.

In Investing, Two Key Contributors are 1) Age and 2) Time Horizons [THs]. Here, you must pay attention to “THs” which are not single but plural.

“Milton Friedman explained the dual meanings of money, using two simple accounting items - a profit-and-loss statement and a balance sheet. This is the core concept of his monetary theory: Income is a flow; it is measured as dollar per unit of time. The quantity of money is a stock in the sense of a store of goods or inventory, by contrast with a flow. Nominal cash balances are measured as dollars at a point in time [as in a balance sheet]. Real cash balances…are measured in units of time [as in a profit-and-loss statement]." (Money Mischief: Episodes in Monetary History Harcourt Brace Jovanovich 1992. page 8. italics are emphases.)

Both Age and TH are “a stock” like “Nominal cash balance”. For example, Age 25 and TH 5 years, are constant for the entire period of analysis.

THs, nonetheless, are not constant but changes. For example, for Pack #1 5 years, for Packs #2 4 years, for Pack #3 3 years, for Pack #4 2 years, and for Packs #5 1 years.

I plan for 5 years as a single:

· invest 50% of my monthly payroll in the BOK.

Complete 5 Investment Packs, one by one every year.

· In 5 years, I will have 5 IPs: a 5-years old IP #1, a 4-years old IP #2, a 3-years old IP #3, a 2 years old IP #4, and a 1-year old IP #5.

· I will stop making more IPs, and “marry my wife”.

I don’t “put cart (baby) before horse (milk)”, as opposed to many investors.

This simple example focuses 25-years old investors who are bachelors and have a decent job. Other investors, nevertheless, consider adapting by changing 50% downward or upward, for instance.

The Age of 45 to 65

In general, the age cohort #2 (45 to 65) has much uneven Distribution of Accomplishments versus Hardship, compared to the age cohort #1 (25 to 45), given the economic conditions.

As shown in the following two quotes for Cohort #1 and #2, the U.S. economy was much worse in #1 (the Oil Embargo Recession (1964 to 1965), higher and stubborn inflation (throughout 1960s and 1970s) than #2.

"Prices actually started creeping up in the mid-1960s, when the federal government was spending heavily on both the Vietnam War and the Great Society. Nixon temporarily froze prices in the early 1970s, but that just postponed the pain. When his controls were lifted, prices bounced even higher… Ultimately, it took a crackdown by cigar-chomping Fed chairman “"The 15 Years From 1971 To 1985 For World And Me” May 10, 2023) “From the mid-1980s (when Paul Volker’s inflation-fighting work was done) up to 2007 (when the GR started) were largely prosperous, with rising GDP, low inflation, and two mild recessions. This period was called the Great Moderation, which refers to the belief that the traditional business fluctuation had been overcome in favor.” (From “Backing To The 2009 Origin” May 20, 2023)

Even though #1 was worse than #2 economically, I felt more accomplished academically and less hardship in my family budget than the first 3 to 5 years (1985 to 1988 or 1990) of #2.

From 1991 to 2005 of #2 I accumulated a seed capital, and fully invested in 2006, the right before the GR (2007 – 2009) and bear market. Within a few days, my well-diversified portfolios lost more than a half.

The Current Bull Market and the Current Expansion in 2009

I and all my family were seriously disappointed by the Great Market Crash. My wife, nevertheless, was very calm, saying nothing.

“The Great Recession [GR] (2007-09) was the severest one since Great Depression. The unprecedented, courageous Fed’s actions made GR turned to be recovered in a relatively short period. The U.S. market hit a bottom on March 09, 2009, and the current Super Bull was born. As a consequence, Dr. Bernanke was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics for his novel way to encounter GR… The Review of My Investing 2010 - 20 In my sufficient time on the hospital bed, I pondered thoroughly… My investing performance for eleven years (2010 – 20) wouldn’t be better. I maximized our retirement money somewhat sufficiently…” (From “My Investment Journey Since 2010 And Where I Am Now” Feb. 20, 2023)

The Age of 65 to 85

I am in the almost last spectrum of this age group. If you belong here, let me ask one question: What are you doing every day? This is just my open question to my dear global readers. Do any South Koreans view my question?

This age group is very fortunate so we together celebrate our age.

“Roll Off” (in the Title) is: (From Collins Dictionary)

· Electronics: The rate of loss or attention of a signal beyond a certain frequency

· Aeronautics: The tendency of an airplane to lower one wing under varying conditions of flight

In our age, we have to wrap up our assets, or business, or investing for 20 years, to taper our assets, or appointing the successor, or hiring the investing manager.

For the first 10 years (65 to 75), we do slowly, and for the second (75 to 85) faster.

We call this procedure “Roll Off”. One of the most harmful mistakes is not to lower our financial assets in this age. For example, it is better to reduce our assets -10% every year, by helping others, or donating.

The Age of 85 to unknown

I’ll enter the final age group 85+. What should we do?

First, we must train our physical substance to reach the original status.

Second, it’s a very fundamental personal choice: What should we do at the last night?

I will continue to write an article for my fellow investors, after trading to add more money in the scholarship fund to commemorate Grandpa who fought as a civilian=army general against the Japanese army and policemen in the early 1900s on Mount “Jiri” near Ham Yang (his home town).