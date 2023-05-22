7 Things To Know About Retail Investor ETF Activity

SARINYAPINNGAM/iStock via Getty Images

By Samara Cohen

Retail Investors And ETFs

The number of retail investors—individuals who invest their own money to save for retirement or meet other financial goals—participating in financial markets has grown significantly in recent years.1 As a result, retail trading in U.S.-listed ETFs has also increased, with trading volumes, measured by the number of ETF shares traded multiplied by the price of the ETF shares, growing at a three-year compound annual growth rate of 52% (Figure 1).

We believe the growth in retail investors’ use of ETFs has been driven by a few key factors, including an industry shift to commission-free trading, improved digital experiences on direct platforms, and investor empowerment stemming from greater access to financial education through social media and other forums. Below are some key statistics that illustrate how retail investors are engaging with the U.S. ETF market (Figure 2).

Figure 1: Growth Of Retail Trading Volumes In ETFs2

Chart Description: Bar chart showing the growth in yearly volumes of retail investor ETF trading, measured in $ trillions. ETF volume is calculated by taking the amount of ETF shares traded multiplied by the price each share was traded at.

Figure 2: Key Stats On Retail Participation In U.S.-Listed ETFs In Q1 2023³

From 2022 To Q1 2023: What's Changed?

Q1 2023 provided a more challenging environment for investors due to inflation, interest rate policy and stress in the banking sector. Still, retail investor activity remained in line with 2022 levels and even grew in some areas.

Retail investors increased their use of actively managed ETFs . Despite representing only 6% of total U.S.-listed ETF assets, actively managed ETFs made up over 30% of ETF flows in Q1 2023. 4 Retail investors accounted for nearly 28% of all active ETF volumes in the quarter, up from 24% in 2022. 5

. Despite representing only 6% of total U.S.-listed ETF assets, actively managed ETFs made up over 30% of ETF flows in Q1 2023. Retail investors accounted for nearly 28% of all active ETF volumes in the quarter, up from 24% in 2022. Retail investors continued to trade ETF options . Retail investors drove 23% of all ETF option activity, a slight dip from 24% in 2022. 6 However, there was increased usage of zero days to expiration (0DTE) options, which have become increasingly popular investment tools among retail investors. 7

. Retail investors drove 23% of all ETF option activity, a slight dip from 24% in 2022. However, there was increased usage of zero days to expiration (0DTE) options, which have become increasingly popular investment tools among retail investors. Retail investors remained active in ETFs. Retail investor ETF activity increased slightly, from 15.1% of total ETF volume in 2022 to over 15.3% in Q1 2023.8

© 2023 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 For more information, see the 2022 Investment Company Fact Book, available here.

2 As of December 31, 2022. Source: BlackRock analysis of SEC Rule 605 data.

3 As of March 31, 2023. Source: Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), UBS, BlackRock analysis of SEC Rule 605 data. ETF option volume attributable to retail investors is based on orders of less than 11 contracts and excludes market maker volumes.

4 As of March 31, 2023. Source: BlackRock, Bloomberg.

5 As of March 31, 2023. Source: BlackRock analysis of SEC Rule 605 data.

6 As of March 31, 2023. Source: Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), BlackRock analysis of SEC Rule 605 data. ETF option volume attributable to retail investors is based on orders of less than 11 contracts and excludes market maker volumes.

7 A zero days to expiration (0DTE) option is an options contract set to expire at the end of the current trading day. This means that the value of a 0DTE option is entirely determined by the underlying asset's price movements on that day. Retail investors have shown preference for shorter expiries. 65% of all options traded by retail investors expire within 5 days, higher than the industry average of 43%. As of March 31, 2023. Source: Cboe.

8 As of March 31, 2023. Source: BlackRock analysis of SEC Rule 605 data.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses, which may be obtained by visiting the iShares Fund and BlackRock Fund prospectus pages. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

The Fund's use of derivatives may reduce the Fund's returns and/or increase volatility and subject the Fund to counterparty risk, which is the risk that the other party in the transaction will not fulfill its contractual obligation. The Fund could suffer losses related to its derivative positions because of a possible lack of liquidity in the secondary market and as a result of unanticipated market movements, which losses are potentially unlimited. There can be no assurance that the Fund's hedging transactions will be effective.

This material represents an assessment of the market environment as of the date indicated; is subject to change; and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any issuer or security in particular.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person must receive a copy of "Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options." Copies of this document may be obtained from your broker, from any exchange on which options are traded or by contacting The Options Clearing Corporation, One North Wacker Dr., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60606 (1-888-678-4667). The document contains information on options issued by The Options Clearing Corporation. The document discusses exchange traded options issued by The Options Clearing Corporation and is intended for educational purposes. No statement in the document should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell a security or to provide investment advice. If you need further information, please feel free to call the Options Industry Council Helpline. They will be able to provide you with balanced options education and tools to assist you with your iShares options questions and trading. The Options Industry Council Helpline phone number is 1-888-Options (1-888-678-4667) and its website is www.888options.com.

This material is provided for educational purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice or an investment recommendation within the meaning of federal, state or local law. You are solely responsible for evaluating and acting upon the education and information contained in this material. BlackRock will not be liable for direct or incidental loss resulting from applying any of the information obtained from these materials or from any other source mentioned. BlackRock does not render any legal, tax or accounting advice and the education and information contained in this material should not be construed as such. Please consult with a qualified professional for these types of advice.

Shares of ETFs may be bought and sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account. Shares are not individually redeemable from an ETF, however, shares may be redeemed directly from an ETF by Authorized Participants, in very large creation/redemption units.

There can be no assurance that an active trading market for shares of an ETF will develop or be maintained.

Buying and selling shares of ETFs may result in brokerage commissions.

Prepared by BlackRock Investments, Inc. LLC. Member FINRA

© 2023 BlackRock, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BLACKROCK and iSHARES are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

iCRMH0523U/S-2905776

This post originally appeared on the iShares Market Insights.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.