Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

7 Things To Know About Retail Investor ETF Activity

May 22, 2023 11:55 PM ET
BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4K Followers

Summary

  • The number of retail investors participating in financial markets has grown significantly in recent years.
  • Retail investors accounted for nearly 28% of all active ETF volumes in the quarter, up from 24% in 2022.
  • Retail investors drove 23% of all ETF option activity, a slight dip from 24% in 2022.

Saving money concept Business man hand putting Row and coin finance and banking on digital stock market financial exchange analyzing forex trading graph financial data. Business finance technology and investment concept

SARINYAPINNGAM/iStock via Getty Images

By Samara Cohen

Retail Investors And ETFs

The number of retail investors—individuals who invest their own money to save for retirement or meet other financial goals—participating in financial markets has grown significantly in recent years.

chart showing growth in retail trading volumes

Chart Description: Bar chart showing the growth in yearly volumes of retail investor ETF trading, measured in $ trillions. ETF volume is calculated by taking the amount of ETF shares traded multiplied by the price each share was traded at.

Figure 2: Key Stats On Retail Participation In U.S.-Listed ETFs In Q1 2023³

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.