Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple Stock's Rally Has No Legs

May 23, 2023 12:32 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)1 Comment
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite the upside risks to my Sell rating, I remain bearish on Apple and expect a break of the current trend, as I believe the stock's rally has no legs.
  • In Q2 FY2023, Apple was able to "slightly" positively surprise the market precisely because of the cost reduction [better margins].
  • The potential reduction in spending activity and the expansion of savings should lead to a decline in sales and thus in the margins and EPS for Apple shortly.
  • Analysts predict high multiples and sales in FY2024, but even with these projections, the upside potential of 5-14% is considered too low to justify the risk, in my opinion.
  • I don't recommend buying Apple stock at current levels. For existing shareholders, I recommend selling covered calls.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Building bridges - assistance for business

BrianAJackson

My Updated Thesis

On April 27, 2023, I published an article previewing Apple Inc's (NASDAQ:AAPL) financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, in which I anticipated that the company's cost optimization would show

Seeking Alpha, my previous take on AAPL stock

Seeking Alpha, my previous take on AAPL stock

Statista

Statista

Goldman Sachs [May 04, 2023], proprietary source

Goldman Sachs [May 04, 2023], proprietary source

AlphaWise by Morgan Stanley [May 8, 2023], proprietary source

AlphaWise by Morgan Stanley [May 8, 2023], proprietary source

TradingEconomics

TradingEconomics

Morgan Stanley [May 04, 2023], proprietary source

Morgan Stanley [May 04, 2023], proprietary source

MacroTrends, AAPL

MacroTrends, AAPL

Goldman Sachs [May 04, 2023], proprietary source

Goldman Sachs [May 04, 2023], proprietary source

Seeking Alpha, AAPL, Charting

Seeking Alpha, AAPL, Charting

Morgan Stanley [May 04, 2023], proprietary source

Morgan Stanley [May 04, 2023], proprietary source

Shared by @blakestonks on Twitter

Shared by @blakestonks on Twitter

Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
4.7K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.