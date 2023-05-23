Juan Jose Napuri

We're near the end of the Q1 Earnings Season for the precious metals sector, and one of the most recent companies to report its results was OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF). Unfortunately, Q1 was a challenging quarter for the company, with extreme weather conditions impeding access to high-grade stopes at Martha Underground and maintenance required at Macraes to fix a crack in the feed end trunnion of one of the asset's two ball mills. On the positive side, OceanaGold's other two operations picked up some of the slack and combined for ~81,000 ounces and while costs were higher across the board, all-in sustaining costs [AISC] came in only slightly above the guidance range in what should be the weakest quarter of the year. Let's dig into the results a little closer below:

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q1 Production & Sales

OceanaGold released its Q1 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~118,100 ounces of gold, an 11% decline from Q1 2022 levels. Lower production was related to coming up against difficult comps after a massive quarter in Q1 2022, and two hiccups at its two New Zealand mines, Macraes and Waihi. And while its Didipio Mine had a solid quarter with ~33,000 ounces produced, this wasn't enough to make up the shortfall at its other operations. Fortunately, OceanaGold guided conservatively in Q1 and is tracking in line with guidance despite the tough start to the year. Plus, while unit costs were up 44% year-over-year and free cash flow dipped back into negative territory, this was largely due to one-time items with a much better Q2 ahead.

OceanaGold - Quarterly Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at the chart above, we can see that Macraes and Waihi both had tough quarters in Q1, with Waihi's performance affected by inclement weather (elevated rainfall), resulting in just ~10,300 ounces being produced at all-in sustaining costs of $2,168/oz. Meanwhile, at Macraes, the company disclosed earlier in the quarter that it noticed a crack in the feed end trunnion of ball mill #2, but this repaired at the end of March and throughput has bounced back to normal levels as of April. Still, this resulted in a weaker Q1 performance for this asset, with 26,700 ounces produced at AISC of $2,171/oz, a rough quarter relative to the ~37,600 ounces at $1,394/oz produced in the year-ago period. As highlighted by operating metrics, this was grade and tonnes driven, with just 1.14 million tonnes processed at 0.89 grams per tonne of gold.

However, while it's easy to be disappointed with the combined performance of these two assets, OceanaGold's two other assets had solid quarters, including meaningful improvements from 2021 at Haile. Beginning with Haile, we've seen higher throughput due to improved ore fragmentation and better chute performance/blending since David Londono joined in 2021, with throughput coming in near ~9,600 tonnes per day, up 11%. In addition, employee turnover is down 1000 basis points to 17% vs. 27%, a meaningful cost savings with less training/hiring costs that can come with increased turnover. And while this may not have shown up in the quarterly results, which were softer on a year-over-year basis (~48,100 ounces produced at $1,537/oz), it's important to note that Haile was up against very difficult comparisons.

Haile Mine - All-in Sustaining Costs (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The above chart may not inspire much confidence, with Haile's unit costs trending higher at a rapid clip since 2018, but this was a more expensive quarter from a capitalized mining and pre-strip standpoint. The combination of lower sales volumes relative to production (~41,700 ounces vs. ~48,100 ounces) and higher pre-stripping led to much higher costs. However, if we adjust for the lower sales, all-in sustaining costs would have come in below $1,350/oz, and it's important to note that this was a tricky quarter already because of recovering from a deep freeze that affected the process plant in December and a five-day mill shut (planned maintenance) during the period. So, while the Q1 results might appear ugly, they weren't as bad as they looked.

Plus, while the current quarterly results are important, the future of Haile is Horseshoe Underground, and progress continues to be made here. OceanaGold noted it had averaged a 273/meter per month advance rate year-to-date (improved to 290 meters per month in April) and that the decline had reached the top of the Horseshoe Underground ore body, with first ore to the mill expected in Q4. Meanwhile, the fresh air drive is tracking ahead of schedule, and the return air drive for the ventilation portal is near complete. These are encouraging developments and with much higher grades being fed to the mill starting next year, we should see all-in sustaining costs dip below $1,200/oz and back below the industry average, with below-average costs in 2026 through 2029 as well. Hence, even if this is expected to be another high-cost year for Haile, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

OceanaGold Operations (Company Website)

As for its Philippines operations, Didipio had a solid quarter with increased production at all-in sustaining costs of $585/oz, but costs soared relative to the $40/oz reported in Q1 2022, with higher tonnes processed and lower grades, plus lower by-product credits. The latter was related to fewer copper tonnes sold and a lower copper price, with the mine up against tough comps as well in Q1 2022, benefiting from an average realized copper price of $4.89/lb. Unfortunately, copper prices have trended lower since Q1 2023 which could put further pressure on AISC when combined with what should be lower sales volumes in Q2 through Q4 relative to Q1. So, while it's benefiting from lower diesel prices, further weakness in copper prices could make the difference between meeting or beating its cost guidance midpoint.

OceanaGold - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, from a financial standpoint, revenue fell to $243.8 million and operating cash flow fell to $65.2 million vs. $143.8 million in the year-ago period. However, and at the risk of sounding like a broken record, this was related to very difficult comparisons, and the company's revenue improved sequentially from Q4 to Q1 helped by the higher gold price despite the delayed timing of gold sales. And while free cash flow came in at [-] $16.4 million, OceanaGold is positioned to generate upwards of $80 million in free cash flow this year despite a very capex-heavy year as it puts Horseshoe Underground into production. So, with higher gold sales, a higher gold price, and continued softness in diesel prices, OceanaGold should have a much better Q2 from a financial standpoint.

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, OceanaGold reported significantly higher unit costs in Q1, with cash costs increasing from $630/oz to $861/oz, and all-in sustaining costs soaring to $1,567/oz from $1,070/oz in the year-ago period. While the latter looks like an alarming increase and is above the annual guidance range ($1,425/oz - $1,525/oz), it's important to note that this was an abnormally weak quarter for multiple reasons. For starters, ounces sold were lower than ounces produced, resulting in an $80/oz impact on unit costs. Second, costs were unusually high at Macraes and Waihi because of weaker quarters related to hiccups discussed previously (weather, downtime), pulling OceanaGold's consolidated costs higher. Finally, sustaining capital increased materially year-over-year, a further headwind to costs.

However, with costs just 3% above the guidance range in what should be the weakest quarter of the year and Q2 set to be the strongest quarter (with an additional benefit from deferred ounce sales), we should see a material improvement in AISC in the upcoming quarter. So, assuming copper prices can hold up and don't continue their downward trajectory, which affects Didipio's by-product credits, OceanaGold looks to be positioned to meet and potentially beat its guidance midpoint and of $1,475/oz on costs. Meanwhile, it's also set to meet its output guidance midpoint of 485,000 ounces, with output tracking at ~24.4% of guidance despite Q1 being a tough quarter for the company.

OceanaGold - AISC & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at the above chart, the margin compression we saw might discourage some investors, and this is certainly understandable. This is because not only did we see AISC margins plunge 57% year-over-year to $352/oz (Q1 2022: $831/oz), but margins came in at much lower levels on a two-year basis as well. That said, OceanaGold was up against tough comps vs. Q1 2022 with a very strong quarter from Haile and it also benefited from incredible margins at Didipio in Q1 2022 with the benefit of a copper price just shy of $5.00/lb. Hence, the year-over-year comparisons weren't easy when mixing in hiccups in New Zealand. And while the headline Q1 results weren't great, there is a path to material growth at sub $1,250/oz AISC by 2025 per company guidance. Let's look at the valuation after the stock's recent rally:

Valuation & Technical Picture

Based on ~718 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$2.12, OceanaGold trades at a market cap of $1.56 billion and an enterprise value of $1.78 billion. This compares unfavorably to an estimated net asset value of ~$1.57 billion, with a 1.0x P/NAV multiple pointing to a fair value for the stock of US$2.20 per share. Even if we use a weighting of 65/35 (price to net asset value/cash flow per share) to value the stock with a 7.0 cash flow multiple, this translates to a fair value for OceanaGold of US$2.85. This suggests that OceanaGold is 23% undervalued relative to my conservative estimate of fair value, and it's certainly more attractive from a relative value standpoint than names like Lundin Gold (OTCQX:LUGDF) and Gold Fields (GFI) that look close to fully valued here following their outperformance.

OceanaGold - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

That said, I am looking for a 35% to 40% discount to fair value for buying small-cap gold miners, and if we measure from an estimated fair value of US$2.85, this suggests that OceanaGold's low-risk buy zone would come in at US$1.72 to US$1.85. Obviously, there's no guarantee that this occurs, but for cyclical stocks, I prefer to get the right price or pass entirely. Still, with the stock trading at an estimated ~15% FY2025 free cash flow yield (which assumes it successfully executes on its growth plans), I continue to see far more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector at more attractive forward free cash flow yields and P/NAV multiples. This is corroborated by the technical picture, which shows OCANF still trading near the mid-point of its support/resistance range (US$1.69 - US$2.54).

OCANF 3-Year Chart (StockCharts.com)

Summary

OceanaGold had a satisfactory start to the year, but we should see results improve materially despite hiccups at its New Zealand operations. Given that we should these operations bounce back in Q2, OceanaGold has a much better quarter on deck, which will help improve costs from abnormally high levels in Q1. From a bigger picture standpoint, OceanaGold will deliver meaningful growth over the next two years (~490,000 ounces --->605,000 ounces) as mining heads underground at Haile, with costs also set to improve dramatically. That said, I prefer only to buy growth stories at the right price. And while OceanaGold isn't expensive, I don't see enough of a margin of safety at US$2.18. Hence, I remain focused on more attractive reward/risk bets elsewhere currently.

