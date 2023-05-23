Tech Top 10 Ranked By Value
Summary
- Given current outlook, I expect bargains on some top 10 technology stocks going forward. I'm building a shopping list to buy the dip.
- The top 10 technology stocks by market cap were ranked by relative value using a matrix approach.
- Based on the value matrix, the three most favorably valued top 10 technology stocks are ASML, CRM, and MSFT.
- Despite my gloomy short-term outlook, it is my intention that my work be useful to as many investors as possible even those who disagree with me.
Background
I'll break with convention and begin with a couple disclosures. I'm a conservative value investor. Currently, that boils down to essentially two views; I'm generally convinced that technology stocks are overpriced and they are headed for steep declines. I am currently betting against the NASDAQ 100-Index (NDX) with a 5% position in ProShares Short QQQ ETF (PSQ). As a retired engineer, I arrived at that strategy methodically. I subsequently published my work in an analysis entitled PSQ: Short Nasdaq On Recession Fears.
I will also disclose that I'm 51 years old and I have sufficient wealth to live conservatively until my death. However, I would be pleased to have more capital and thus more choices or happier heirs. I have recently become more interested in technology and growth stocks exactly because economic and market outlooks appear gloomy. In short, I expect excellent buying opportunities on some of the very best technology stocks in the coming months.
Much of my recent work has been directed towards assembling a shopping list for the purpose of buying the dip. I would like to be prepared to buy the most favorably valued companies who have historically produced growing revenue with expanding margins. My first step is to evaluate the top 10 technology stocks by market cap using a value matrix.
Assembling the Value Matrix
If the economy does turn gloomy, even the biggest technology stocks could decline sharply. One could logically expect earnings misses and conflicting analyst outlooks. For those reasons, the value matrix will combine current price/sales ratios with historic data including:
- 3Yr average revenue growth
- 3Yr average net income margin
- net income margin growth (average FY 20-22 vs average FY 17-2019)
- 3Yr average leveraged FCF margin
- leveraged FCF margin growth (average FY 20-22 vs average FY 17-2019)
All data were assembled from Seeking Alpha's financial sheets and are presented graphically below. Each set of columns is annotated with a 3Yr growth value calculated as follows:
growth = (2022 3Yr SMA - 2019 3Yr SMA) / 2019 3Yr SMA
Revenue: 3Yr Simple Moving Average
Net Income Margin: 3Yr Simple Moving Average
Levered FCF Margin: 3Yr Simple Moving Average
Current Prices/Sales (TTM), FY 22 3Yr averages, and growth rates are assembled below. Each value was ranked by means of an inclusive statistical percent rank calculation. The value matrix was calculated as the sum of the statistical percent ranks of each factor.
Value Matrix Chart
The value matrix chart is sorted from most favorable value (highest matrix score) to least favorable value (lowest matrix score). The value matrix chart is presented graphically below.
Value Matrix Plot
Based on the value matrix, the three most favorably valued top 10 technology stocks are:
Despite the greatest revenue growth and a better than average net income margin, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) ranked dead last with the single lowest Price/Sales ratio and net income margin combined with less than average levered FCF margin and levered FCF margin growth.
Matrix Limitations
Every effort was made to evaluate the top 10 technology stocks objectively. However, several notable determinations were made in the construction of the value matrix starting with the ten stocks selected. Any one of these stocks could be compared with some other group such that that stock would receive the highest score.
Further, all of the factors selected were calculated on 3Yr historical averages. Current annual, current quarterly, or forward estimated values would all produce different results. Lastly, the value matrix did not consider any company specific guidance or a complete analysis of any of the stocks evaluated.
Conclusions
I began by disclosing that I expect technology stocks to decline in the coming months as the current rally loses steam on a slowing economy or perhaps some other as yet unimagined gloom. Exuberant peaks and worrisome bottoms are familiar market fixtures over most time scales.
However, it is my intention that my work be useful to as many investors as possible even those who disagree with my short-term outlook or the specific conclusions of this analysis. I hope that those investors who currently hold any of the stocks discussed or even betting on a continuing rally find my work useful in some way.
In every battle there comes a time when both sides consider themselves beaten. Then he who continues the attack wins. - Ulysses Grant
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.