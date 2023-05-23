Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tech Top 10 Ranked By Value

Tech Top 10 Ranked By Value

May 23, 2023
Thomas Prescott
Summary

  • Given current outlook, I expect bargains on some top 10 technology stocks going forward. I'm building a shopping list to buy the dip.
  • The top 10 technology stocks by market cap were ranked by relative value using a matrix approach.
  • Based on the value matrix, the three most favorably valued top 10 technology stocks are ASML, CRM, and MSFT.
  • Despite my gloomy short-term outlook, it is my intention that my work be useful to as many investors as possible even those who disagree with me.
Rocks balancing on driftwood, sea in background

Dimitri Otis

Background

I'll break with convention and begin with a couple disclosures. I'm a conservative value investor. Currently, that boils down to essentially two views; I'm generally convinced that technology stocks are overpriced and they are headed for steep declines. I am currently betting against the

This article was written by

Thomas Prescott
I most often base my analysis on company fundamentals, industry specific data, and broader economic trends. I read company quarterly presentations, but very rarely cut and paste presentation content and include it with my analysis. Those presentations are put together specifically to present company data and results in the most favorable way limited only by SEC regulations. I have not seen a single company presentation advising investors to sell.I sometimes work with fellow Seeking Alpha author Badsha Chowdhury.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

