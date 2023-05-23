Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

British American Tobacco: Unwarranted Fear

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.02K Followers

Summary

  • British American Tobacco's share price continues to be weak and is now down over 23% in the past year.
  • Investors are worried about the ongoing decline in combustible volume but it should not impact the overall revenue growth rate.
  • The company's little-known stake in ITC Limited could also unlock significant shareholder value moving forward.
  • I rate the company as a buy.

hand of woman with e-cigarette

Neydtstock

Investment Thesis

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) has dropped another 16% since my last coverage in January, as investors continue to worry about the declining smoking rates and combustibles volume. While combustible products are expected to be

Chart
Data by YCharts

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco

Author's Projection

Author's Projection

Yahoo Finance

Share Price Of IDC (Yahoo Finance)

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.02K Followers
I am a student currently studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.