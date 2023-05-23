Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

All Quiet On The Equity Front

May 23, 2023 1:00 AM ETBAPR, BAUG, BJUL, BJUN, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BUFF, CATH, CSTNL, EFIV, EPS, FTA, HIBL, HIBS, IVE, IVV, IVW, KNG, NOBL, NVQ, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PJAN, PJUN, PUTW, QDIV, QVML, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWL, RYARX, RYT, SDS, SH, SNPE, SPDN, SPDV, SPGP, SPHB, SPHD, SPHQ, SPLG, SPLV, SPMO, SPMV, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SSO, SSPY, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, VFINX, VOO, VOOG, VOOV, VXZ, XLG, XRLV, XVV, XYLD, XYLG, TLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, IVOO, IVOV, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPMD, SPSM, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, USMF, USVM, TLH, PLW, EDV, ZROZ, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS
MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
774 Followers

Summary

  • The Fed funds rate is currently set in a target range of 5.0 to 5.25 percent, following the most recent rate hike announced earlier this month.
  • Meanwhile, conditions in the equity market have been unusually placid. A report from Bloomberg News on May 19th noted that the S&P 500 is so far having its quietest quarter since 1993.
  • This week’s outsize moves in Treasury yields suggest that the mostly sideways pattern of the past couple of months may be giving way to a more sustained directional move upwards.

Blue Financial Graph Background - Stock Market and Finance Concept

MicroStockHub

Originally posted on May 19, 2023

Once upon a time, there was a quaint little thing called the “risk frontier,” a staple of textbooks teaching the theory and practice of investment management.

Stocks for growth, bonds for safety was

S&P 500 vs. 2-year yield

This article was written by

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
774 Followers
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.