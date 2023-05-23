Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Systematic Approach To Long-Term Investing

  • Macroeconomic uncertainty presents new challenges for investors who are saving for long-term goals like retirement. Inflation can diminish the ability to save today and the value of those savings tomorrow.
  • Investors may benefit from solutions that seek to deliver consistent returns in excess of market indices, or alpha. We’ve found that even modest incremental alpha has the potential to impact investment outcomes.
  • Systematic strategies leverage advancements in data and technology to target consistent alpha while balancing risk and cost considerations that are crucial for long-term investors.

By Jeff Shen, PhD, Travis Cooke, CFA, and Rich Mathieson

In recent decades, the macroeconomic and market backdrop created a favorable environment for investors. Now, we’ve entered a new regime where the challenge of planning and saving

Chart shows volatility in inflation and economic growth. Today, growth and inflation are substantially more volatile than in recent decades.

Source: BlackRock Investment Institute, US Bureau of Economic Analysis and Labor Department, with data from Haver analytics, July 2022. The chart shows the standard deviation of the annualized quarterly change of U.S. GDP and the Consumer Price Index. Standard deviation is a statistic that measures the dispersion of a dataset relative to its mean.

Chart shows a hypothetical long-term investment scenario of an individual saving for retirement. Over time, incremental increases in alpha of 25bps and 50bps potentially contribute to additional years of savings in retirement.

Past performance does not guarantee or indicate future results. Index performance is for illustrative purposes only. You cannot invest directly in the index. (Source: BlackRock, as of May 2023. Baseline portfolio returns are based on 20-year annualized returns of the S&P 500 TR Index and the Bloomberg U.S. Agg Bond TR Index from 1/1/2003 – 12/31/2022. The baseline portfolio allocation is 60% equities (S&P 500 TR Index) and 40% bonds (Bloomberg U.S. Agg Bond TR Index) until retirement. In retirement, the baseline allocation changes to 20% equities and 80% bonds, assuming that the investor shifts to a more conservative asset allocation. Other assumptions for the scenario include an investor with a starting salary of $30,000 that grows at an annual rate of 3%. Retirement account contributions are 9% of the investor’s annual salary. Starting at age 66, the investor begins to withdraw 50% of their ending annual salary and the withdrawal rate increases 3% annually.)

Image shows the objectives of systematic funds in the Advantage Series, including seeking outperformance, at a low cost, with controlled risk.

Source: BlackRock, with data from Morningstar, as of March 31, 2023. Based on performance since management team inception: Advantage Large Cap Core Fund (7/1/17); Advantage Large Cap Growth Fund (7/1/17); Advantage Small Cap Growth Fund (5/1/13); Advantage Emerging Markets Fund (7/1/17); Advantage SMID Cap Fund (3/1/21); Advantage Large Cap Value Fund (7/1/17); Advantage Small Cap Core Fund (4/1/13); Advantage International Fund (7/1/17); Advantage Global Fund (11/1/17); Sustainable Advantage Large Cap Core Fund (11/1/2015). 90% performance statistic based on $5.6B out of $6.3B AUM of institutional share classes of the funds. Cost metrics are based only on institutional shares of Advantage funds vs. institutional shares of funds within their respective Morningstar categories. Expenses are based on the funds’ most recent prospectus net expense ratios. Includes active open-end equity mutual funds only and excludes index funds. Institutional shares may not be available to all retail investors. Fees for different share classes may vary.

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

