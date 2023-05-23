Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Southern Company: A Solid Company With Bright Future, But Overvalued

May 23, 2023 2:33 AM ETThe Southern Company (SO)
Blake Downer
Summary

  • Southern Company is forward-thinking and adaptive; it has grown revenue by 71.35% since 2013.
  • They expect to experience a $700M improvement in operating cash flow once both units 3 and 4 of Plant Vogtle are online.
  • With their fairly low annual returns, I view their forward P/E of 19.68x, forward PEG of 3.39x, and a forward EV/EBIT of 23.01x, as showing the company as overvalued.
  • Because of recent price improvement, the company is now too far above fair value to recommend buying.
  • I currently rate Southern Company a Hold.

Electrical engineer while working laptopl

aydinmutlu

Thesis

With the inflation reduction act providing long-term tailwinds for utilities, I believe the next couple of years represent an excellent time to become a long term investor. I have been searching for the ones with the most appealing financials.

southern company SO renewables carbon

2022 Year In Review (Southern Company)

Southern Company future

2020 Implementation and Action Toward Net Zero (Southern Company)

so revenue

SO Annual Revenue (By Author)

so margins

SO Annual Margins (By Author)

so float dilution cash

SO Annual Share Count vs. Cash vs. Income (By Author)

so interest expense debt

SO Annual Net Interest Expense (By Author)

so debt income ratio

SO Annual Total Debt / Operating Income (By Author)

so equity

SO Annual Total Equity (By Author)

so returns roe roic roce

SO Annual Returns (By Author)

so revenue

SO Quarterly Returns (By Author)

so margins

SO Quarterly Margins (By Author)

so float dilution cash

SO Quarterly Share Count vs. Cash vs. Income (By Author)

so returns

SO Quarterly Returns (By Author)

so valuation value

SO Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

so dividend history

SO Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

so chart

SO Chart (TradingView via Seeking Alpha)

