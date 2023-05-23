Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Duolingo: Phenomenal Business, But Wait For A Better Buying Opportunity

May 23, 2023 2:55 AM ETDuolingo, Inc. (DUOL)
Jordan Martenstyn profile picture
Jordan Martenstyn
364 Followers

Summary

  • Duolingo is the most popular global language learning app with 72.6m monthly active users.
  • Duolingo has reported seven straight quarters of accelerating user growth since IPO.
  • In Q1 2023, Duolingo generated a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 13% and free cash flow margin of 25%.
  • Artificial intelligence (AI) lies at the core of Duolingo's language learning app.
  • Duolingo's share price has increased more than 110% so far in 2023, leading to a stretched valuation multiple which I believe warrants caution.
Duolingo, Vocabulary, Dictionary and other Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam

Introduction

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) is the most popular global language learning app with 72.6m monthly active users. The business offers a freemium model where language learners can either: 1) use the app for free with ads (ad-supported plan) or 2) pay a small monthly or annual

This article was written by

Jordan Martenstyn profile picture
Jordan Martenstyn
364 Followers
Analyst at a VC fund and Masters/PhD student in Clinical Psychology based out of Sydney, Australia. Hunting for a portfolio of 15-20 disruptive growth companies that can generate 15%+ IRRs over the next decade. I publish additional articles on my substack:https://jordanmartenstyn.substack.com/Feel free to reach out on Twitter to collaborate and discuss ideas! @jordanmartenst1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DUOL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.