Advance Auto Parts: Shares Have Fallen Too Far

May 23, 2023 3:37 AM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)
Paid To Wait
Summary

  • The shares of Advance Auto Parts have fallen too far taking the shares below their fair value. AAP is a fairly good business available at an attractive price.
  • The stock is trading 20-50% below its average five-year multiples and is at a significantly lower value than its better-performing peers.
  • Analysts are expecting earnings to decline this year. If the company performs better than the market expects there could be a significant upside in the upcoming quarters.
  • Advance Auto Parts pays a large dividend offering a 5.1% dividend yield. Together with buybacks, the total shareholder yield provides a good level of downside protection.

Fertnig/E+ via Getty Images

The vehicle spare part distribution is dominated by four companies in the United States. One of them is Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP). Due to its inferior financial performance, its share price has lagged the three others

Financial history of the company.

Financial history of the company. (Advance Auto Parts)

AAP has underperformed the peers and S&P500.

AAP has underperformed the peers and S&P500 in the last 12 months. (Koyfin.)

AAP's margins are stable but lower than most of its peers.

AAP's margins are stable but lower than most of its peers. (Koyfin.)

Capital returns have lagged the peers.

Capital returns have lagged the peers. (Koyfin.)

Multiples and performance metrics of AAP and its peers.

Selected multiples and performance metrics of AAP and its peers. (Seeking Alpha.)

Significant discount to historical valuation.

Significant discount to historical valuation. (Seeking Alpha.)

Fair value based on earnings and dividend.

Fair value based on earnings and dividend. (Author.)

This article was written by

I focus on investment ideas about companies that pay a (healthy) dividend while you wait for capital appreciation. I like to see a good company that pays a dividend. The shares of the company are for a temporary reason undervalued compared to its fundamentals, peers, historical levels and/or the market. Technically and fundamentally there needs to be potential and high odds for capital appreciation by foreseeable catalysts. These elements provide a simple filter to invest in companies that reward shareholders in two ways. I often cover HVAC related stocks since that's the industry in which I was professionally involved with before turning into full-time investor. My name is Antti Leinonen and I'm a private full-time investor from Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

