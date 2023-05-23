NicolasMcComber

Introduction

The only thing I like more than triple net REITs are triple net REITs with very strict LTV ratios. Primaris REIT (TSX:PMZ.UN:CA) (OTC:PMREF) is abiding by the relatively strict rules it has imposed on itself. It wants a dividend payout ratio of just 45-50% of the FFO while its LTV ratio won't exceed 35%. Although the commercial REIT space isn't easy, abiding by these two targets should allow Primaris to continue to post a strong performance.

Data by YCharts

The share price is under pressure despite decent earnings

This article is meant as an update to my previous two articles on Primaris REIT and I'd strongly recommend you to re-read the two older articles to get a better understanding of Primaris' focus.

The quality of a commercial REIT obviously depends on the tenants. In Primaris' case, the three largest tenants are well-known names in Canada and represent almost 14% of the annualized rent. Seeing two grocery chains and Canadian Tire (which I discussed in another article here) as the three largest tenants is encouraging.

Primaris Investor Relations

The most important metric for a REIT is the FFO and AFFO performance. And in the first quarter of 2023, Primaris noticed a slightly lower net operating income on a 'same properties' level versus the final quarter of 2022. As you can see below, the NOI decreased from C$53.9M to C$51.2M but apparently that's not something to be too worried about as Primaris mentions the seasonality of specialty leasing and the seasonality of percent rent in lieu of base rent as the main culprit.

Primaris Investor Relations

That's too bad, but there were also some improvements: the total G&A expenses decreased and despite seeing an increase of more than 10% on the interest expense level, the FFO came in at C$36.1M. While that still is C$2.2M lower than in the final quarter of 2022, the FFO of just under C$0.37 per share is indeed not bad at all - on the condition we indeed see the performance pick up again towards the end of this year. The REIT provided a comparison with the first quarter of last year as well (see below), and we clearly see a substantially higher NOI in the first quarter of this year. Unfortunately this did not result in an increased FFO as the net interest expenses almost doubled compared to the first quarter of last year.

Primaris Investor Relations

Seeing how Primaris' operating performance clearly improved in the first quarter of this year, I'm cutting the REIT some slack as higher interest expenses will be an element every single REIT out there will have to deal with in the next few years.

Additionally, I like to use the AFFO performance rather than the FFO result. And in the first quarter of the current financial year, the AFFO actually increased compared to both Q4 2022 as well as Q1 2022. The improvement compared to the final quarter of last year was mainly related to a much lower amount of recoverable and non-recoverable costs and lower tenant allowances and leasing costs.

Primaris Investor Relations

Based on the AFFO of C$0.319 per share, Primaris is currently trading at just around 10 times the annualized AFFO. Meanwhile, I think the worst is now behind us in terms of an increase in interest expenses as the average cost of debt has now already increased to 4.76%. Any potential further increases of the cost of debt will for sure be less abrupt than what we have witnessed over the past year or so. Also keep in mind Primaris is now guiding towards the upper end of a 3-5% NOI increase compared to FY 2022 which would indicate an uptick to a full-year NOI of C$216M, or C$54M per quarter on average.

Primaris Investor Relations

That also explains why the payout ratio in Q1 was higher than the 45-50% Primaris has been using as a guideline. Primaris pays a monthly distribution of C$0.0683 (for a full-year distribution of C$0.82 per share) and based on the Q1 FFO and AFFO, the payout ratio was 55% and 64% respectively. While higher than the targeted payout ratio of 45-50% of the FFO, the distribution is obviously still very well-covered and as Primaris has promised a 'gradually increasing distribution', it's not unlikely the REIT will temporarily exceed its target payout ratio.

Meanwhile, Primaris continues to buy back stock well below its NAV. According to the official NAV calculation, the NAV/share exceeds C$21 which means Primaris is currently trading at a discount of 40% to its NAV. And seeing the discount rates and capitalization rates used for the fair value calculation (see below), I don't have the impression the book value of the assets is unrealistic. And even if you'd apply a 75 base point higher capitalization rate, the NAV/share will still only decrease by just over C$3/share.

Primaris Investor Relations

So what's the best thing a company or a REIT can do when it is trading below C$13 while its NAV/share is almost C$22 while you're only spending just over half your FFO on distributions? Buying back its own shares. During the first quarter of 2023, Primaris spent C$17.8M on buying back 1.2M units, which reduced the share count to 96.5M shares.

Primaris Investor Relations

And as the shares are currently trading even lower than the C$14.78 per share Primaris paid, I hope the REIT is currently accelerating its buyback pace.

Investment thesis

Primaris is doing pretty much everything it has promised it would do since it obtained its listing after being spun out of H&R REIT (other than currently temporarily exceeding its 50% FFO payout ratio). but the stock doesn't get rewarded for it. And that's a pity. I don't know a whole lot of other commercial REITs that are trading at 10 times the AFFO while having three well-known names as largest tenants in combination with a low debt level of less than 35%. Additionally, the stock is trading at a discount of approximately 40% to the NAV, which was based on a capitalization rate of in excess of 7%.

I did not expect we would see sub-C$13 levels again, but I am planning to take advantage of the current share price. The current 6.4% yield is very well-covered and as Primaris continues to repurchase its own shares, it is creating value for the remaining shareholders. I currently have a small long position in Primaris, and I will increase this position in the next few days or weeks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.