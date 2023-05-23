Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Primaris REIT: Triple Net REIT Trading At A 0.6x NAV, Offers 6.3% Yield

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Primaris REIT is a Canadian triple net REIT with Walmart, Canadian Tire and Loblaws as its three largest tenants.
  • The stock is trading at a 40% discount to NAV, while the NAV is based on a capitalization rate in excess of 7%.
  • The REIT continues to buy back stock at these levels, creating additional value for the remaining shareholders.
  • I am a buyer at these levels.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Canadian Tire store facade oblique view

NicolasMcComber

Introduction

The only thing I like more than triple net REITs are triple net REITs with very strict LTV ratios. Primaris REIT (TSX:PMZ.UN:CA) (OTC:PMREF) is abiding by the relatively strict rules it has imposed on

Chart
Data by YCharts

Top 20 Tenants

Primaris Investor Relations

FFO and AFFO Calculation and Comparison

Primaris Investor Relations

FFO and AFFO Comparison

Primaris Investor Relations

Breakdown of Debt Position

Primaris Investor Relations

Leverage and Payout Ratio Targets

Primaris Investor Relations

NAV Sensitivity

Primaris Investor Relations

Impact of Share Buyback Program

Primaris Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.06K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PMZ.UN:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.