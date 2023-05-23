Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RLI Corp.: The Always Expensive Dividend Aristocrat Priced For Perfection

May 23, 2023 3:58 AM ETRLI Corp. (RLI)
The CrickAnt profile picture
The CrickAnt
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • RLI stands as one of the more resilient non-life insurers, delivering consistent growth through selective markets and niche positioning.
  • In 2022, RLI's shareholders benefited from the sale of the minority interests in Maui Jim, the insurance company redistributing the cash proceeds to shareholders.
  • RLI remains appreciated by the market, as the insurer is recognized for having increased its dividend for the last 48 straight years.
  • Although the market continues to price the insurer at a high P/B ratio (more than four times), the past performance could not be reproduced. Hence, it may be time to question the company's valuation.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Hand putting virtual quality assurance and arrow which print screen on wooden cube for quality enhancement of guarantee product and ISO service concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Executive Summary

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) is a member of the "Dividend Insurance Champion" club, with Aflac (AFL), Chubb (CB), Cincinnati Financial (CINF), and Old Republic (ORI). Despite an anemic

Stock Performance

2023 Q1 Presentation - RLI corp.

Premium Breakdown

2023 Q1 Presentation - RLI corp.

Combined Ratio Performance

2023 Q1 Presentation - RLI corp.

Underwriting Income

Q1 2023 Report - RLI Corp.

Combined Ratios

Annual reports - RLI Corp. (Data gathered by the author)

Dividend History

2023 Q1 Presentation - RLI corp.

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2020/9/5/379412-15993335789843373.png

The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, the income stream not so much. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

The CrickAnt profile picture
The CrickAnt
837 Followers
Leader of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where "Cash Flow is King"
Considering myself as Finance enthusiast, I'm investing on stocks since more than 3 years by using a value approach and by following famous Warren Buffett's piece of advice: "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."


I am currently contributing articles to Darren McCammon's service Cash Flow Kingdom, "The place where Cash Flow is King".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.