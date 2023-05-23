My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New April Dividend Record - 99 Holdings With 21 Buys

Galeanu Mihai

Portfolio Changes in April

Investment activity in April was relatively low as markets continued to trade higher and buying opportunities started fading. I mostly just continued with my monthly savings plans and the regular purchases of high-yielding BDCs which so far are performing tremendously well.

Overall net investments totaled around $1,400 with the majority of those purchases targeted towards the financial sector in general and high-yielding BDCs in particular. I was really surprised to see W. P. Carey (WPC) trade below $70 again for no apparent reason given that their most recently reported earnings and investment activity continue to show the highest quality.

Overall, I did manage to add $107 in forward annual dividend income this month which brings YTD added annual dividend income to around $450 already. My goal is to be able to add at least $100 in forward dividend income every month and as things are developing right now this is a very reasonable and realistic target to achieve.

All these purchases break down as follows:

Added Dividend Income (Designed by author)

All net purchases in April can be found below:

Net Purchases in April (Designed by author)

Dividend Income: What Happened on the Dividend Side?

Dividend income hit a new April record of $755. This represents growth of 54% Y/Y and 21% sequentially. These figures are more than impressive to me but the April 2023 dividend income benefits from one special factor, the big dividend from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) which won't be repeated anytime soon in future quarters.

Adjusting my dividend figures for that effect still leaves Y/Y growth of 23% which is more than double my annual goal.

Given no special dividends this month, dividend income from my monthly dividend payers has fallen back below $100 in April but its current baseline of $83 is very strong as well and only going up with every future month.

April 2023 Dividend Income (Designed by author)

The dividend income from my top 3 regular dividend payers in April has now reached $190 and the YTD average of $184 is up substantially from the $138 in 2022 which is mainly driven by regular investments in both W. P. Carey and Rithm Capital (RITM).

All this is depicted below:

Top 3 Dividend Payers (Designed by author)

Here is a chart that shows the development of my net dividend income by month over time between 2015 and 2023. You can see the growth of my dividend income and the average annual dividend for each year:

All-time Dividend Development (Designed by author)

This chart is my favorite because it illustrates the progression of my dividend income over time and allows me to easily see the average annual dividend for each year.

Next, I have plotted all of the individual dividend payments I have received, coloring them by year and arranging the years side by side instead of horizontally as in previous updates. This visualization allows for a more comprehensive analysis of the distribution of my dividend payments over time.

Dividend Payment Bubbles (Designed by author)

By plotting the data in this way, we can easily see the distribution of dividend payments across different years and gain insights into the overall growth of my dividend income over time.

This visualization is initially quite cluttered, but it contains a wealth of information. It shows every individual dividend payment I have received since I began my investment journey in 2015, represented as a circle that is colored and sized according to its contribution. The view is organized by month and year, allowing for a more comprehensive analysis of the development of my dividend income over time. For each year and month, a white rectangle indicates the average monthly dividend. The area where dividends fall below the average is filled in dark red, while the area above the average is colored dark green. I greatly prefer this redesigned version of my old "bubbles chart" because it makes it much easier to identify trends and developments in my dividend income. This type of data visualization allows for a detailed examination of the distribution of my dividend payments over time and enables me to more easily identify trends and patterns in my income growth.

April 2023 Dividends (Designed by author)

Now zooming in on April, we can immediately spot several large circles in different colors amidst a sea of black. The size of each circle and the gap between consecutive circles representing the same stock indicate the magnitude of the change in dividend income compared to previous years.

A standout in this visualization is the dividend from ZIM, which stands out as a clear outlier. Its impact on the monthly dividend view will distort the picture for many years until other positions catch up. Alongside ZIM, we can clearly see the dominance and significance of Altria (MO), W. P. Carey, and Rithm Capital. They have a strong presence in the visual representation.

When it comes to the dividends for 2023, I notice mostly orange circles at the top of the scale, which is exactly what I want to see. These big orange circles represent a rising dividend income, and my goal is to have as many of them as possible at the top of the chart.

Overall, my aim is to observe numerous large orange circles positioned at the highest point on the scale. This signifies a positive trend of increasing dividend income, which is precisely what I'm striving for.

Another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT). Assuming an average hourly rate of $32.34 for 2023, my GWT and annual net dividends have been as follows:

2018: 121 hours GWT, $3,000 in annual net dividends

2019: 142 hours GWT, $3,600 in annual net dividends

2020: 152 hours GWT, $3,800 in annual net dividends

2021: 180 hours GWT, $5,050 in annual net dividends

2022: 229 hours GWT, $6,400 in annual net dividends

2023: Targeting at least 216 hours GWT, $7,000 in annual net dividends

I expect overall GWT to decrease in 2023 due to higher calculated hourly rates, as I project a 10% increase in the hourly rate due to inflation.

The overall target for the year with $7,000 in annual net dividends is very conservative but I expect that I will have to take out some risk from my portfolio as mentioned above. Also, the stronger Euro (I am receiving dividends in EUR and then converting those to USD at current exchange rates for these updates) will have adverse impact. Still, as the year unfolds I expect to be able to pass that target and potentially even reach my next milestone of $8,000 as well. By the end of April 2023 my realized dividend income has exceeded my expectations by several dimensions with YTD net dividend growth coming in at a sizzling and unsustainable 41% Y/Y. That growth will certainly come down as the year unfolds but given I am only targeting a low single-digit growth rate, it is already clear that barring a major disaster I will easily achieve a double-digit growth rate in dividend income which is fantastic.

Across the years, my YTD Dividend Race has been as follows:

2018: Disappointing

2019: Phenomenal, benefiting from a low baseline in the prior year

2020: Fairly disappointing

2021: Phenomenal

2022: Much better than expected fueled by the very weak euro

2023: Targeting a conservative low single-digit growth rate (the more likely scenario is now a 10-15% increase in dividend income, possibly even 20%+)

YTD Dividend Growth (Designed by author)

I have updated the YTD Dividend Race chart to show the development of YTD dividend income on a daily basis, allowing us to see that most of my dividend income is generated mid-month and towards the end of the month. The chart also breaks down the development by month for the current year, making it easy to identify significant jumps in income.

YTD Dividend Race (Designed by author)

Expressed in GWT, it presents itself as follows:

Gifted Working Time in Hours (Designed by author)

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 1,034 hours, or 129 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek, this translates into 25 weeks of vacation funded via dividends. Full-year 2023 (green bars) - Around 98.8 hours, or 12.3 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2023 already, which is almost two-and-a-half full-time work weeks funded with dividends. Highlighted in pink is the accumulated YTD total at the end of the current reporting month (April).

This visualization allows us to see the overall impact of my dividend income on the amount of active work I am able to replace with passive income. It also enables us to see the progress made year-to-date, as well as the accumulated total at the end of the current reporting month.

Upcoming May Dividends

Contrary to April, May features significantly fewer dividend payers but among them are the big annual dividends from German companies as well as the still sizable dividend from AT&T (T). Beyond that dividend payments are overall concentrated in the first half of the month with only 1 meaningful dividend payment from the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) expected in the second half of November.

The snapshot below is taken from my free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and shows my expected dividend payments in April.

My Dividend Calendar (Designed by author)

At the end of April, my dividend portfolio is composed as follows:

Company Name Ticker % Market Value Market Value (€) Apple Inc. (AAPL) 11.88% 23,428 Visa Inc (V) 4.36% 8,594 McDonald's Corp (MCD) 4.02% 7,935 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 3.74% 7,379 AbbVie Inc (ABBV) 3.74% 7,369 Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 2.63% 5,192 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 2.62% 5,159 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) 2.43% 4,785 W. P. Carey (WPC) 2.34% 4,623 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.34% 4,606 Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) 2.28% 4,495 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 2.19% 4,317 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 2.19% 4,311 Shell (SHEL) 2.13% 4,194 AT&T Inc. (T) 2.11% 4,152 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 1.89% 3,725 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 1.74% 3,429 Southern Co (SO) 1.73% 3,420 Home Depot (HD) 1.67% 3,297 Altria Group Inc (MO) 1.66% 3,280 Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF) 1.64% 3,234 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 1.63% 3,209 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1.52% 2,988 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 1.35% 2,653 Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SEMHF) 1.34% 2,650 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1.32% 2,605 Broadcom Inc (AVGO) 1.19% 2,343 BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) 1.14% 2,256 Hercules Capital (HTGC) 1.12% 2,207 Enbridge (ENB) 1.11% 2,191 Blackstone Group LP (BX) 1.08% 2,132 New Residential Corporation (RITM) 1.07% 2,117 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1.06% 2,093 Procter & Gamble Co (PG) 0.94% 1,844 Intel Corporation (INTC) 0.93% 1,837 Morgan Stanley (MS) 0.88% 1,733 BP2 (BP) 0.83% 1,633 BP1 (BP) 0.77% 1,518 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 0.77% 1,515 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 0.72% 1,416 Realty Income Corp (O) 0.69% 1,366 Daimler (OTCPK:DTRUY) 0.68% 1,340 Apollo Investment (MFIC) 0.67% 1,328 Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) 0.66% 1,308 NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 0.62% 1,223 The Coca-Cola Co (KO) 0.59% 1,162 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) 0.59% 1,158 Target Corporation (TGT) 0.59% 1,156 Bank of America Corp (BAC) 0.57% 1,115 Stryker (SYK) 0.55% 1,091 Unilever NV ADR (UL) 0.55% 1,090 Medical Properties Trust (MPW) 0.49% 971 3M Co (MMM) 0.46% 917 Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) 0.46% 911 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 0.44% 877 Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) 0.43% 840 Annaly Capital Management (NLY) 0.43% 840 CVS Health Corp (CVS) 0.39% 775 Dominion Energy Inc (D) 0.38% 757 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 0.38% 741 Medtronic (MDT) 0.37% 722 Sino AG (XTP.F) 0.36% 715 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 0.34% 676 Spirit Realty Corporation (SRC) 0.34% 664 BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) 0.33% 658 Gladstone Capital (GLAD) 0.33% 644 General Electric Company (GE) 0.32% 632 NextEra Energy (NEE) 0.31% 610 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 0.31% 609 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 0.30% 582 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 0.29% 571 AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC) 0.29% 564 Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) 0.27% 528 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.24% 478 Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) 0.23% 461 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) 0.23% 453 Sixt (OTC:SXTSY) 0.23% 450 Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) 0.21% 414 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) 0.21% 405 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) 0.20% 390 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) 0.20% 389 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 0.19% 375 Mastercard (MA) 0.19% 369 Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) 0.16% 324 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) 0.16% 324 BRT Realty Trust (BRT) 0.14% 269 Fresenius SE (OTCPK:FSNUF) 0.08% 156 Blue Owl Capital (OWL) 0.07% 139 Boeing (BA) 0.07% 135 Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) 0.04% 86 Walt Disney Co (DIS) 0.04% 84 Bank of Montreal (BMO) 0.04% 80 Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) 0.04% 70 Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) 0.03% 67 Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) 0.03% 65 The GEO Group Inc (GEO) 0.03% 55 Newtek Business Services (NEWT) 0.03% 50 Service Properties Trust (SVC) 0.02% 37 Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) 0.02% 35 Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.