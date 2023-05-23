Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TFLO: Sticky CPI And Equity Rally Suggest Rate Cuts Unlikely Anytime Soon

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.92K Followers

Summary

  • I have been reducing my exposure to interest rate risks over recent weeks as sticky CPI and a US equity breakout suggest rate cuts are unlikely.
  • The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF offers investors a way to benefit from high-interest rates while reducing the risk of a reversal in rate cut expectations.
  • The TFLO yields 5.4%, which is significantly higher than other Treasury ETFs due to the steep yield curve inversion.

Roller Coaster of interest Rates And Inflation

DNY59

While I continue to prefer fixed income securities to stocks at current yields and valuations, I have been reducing my exposure to interest rate risks over recent weeks as sticky CPI and a US equity breakout suggests the Fed is

Chart

3-Month UST Yield Vs 1-Year Breakeven Inflation Expectations (Bloomberg)

Chart

3-Month UST Yield Vs 2-Year UST Yields (Bloomberg)

Chart

SPX And Fed Funds Rate (Bloomberg)

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

