REITs (VNQ) have sold off lately, creating numerous attractive opportunities for long-term, value-oriented high yield investors to put money to work. However, not all high yield REITs that have sold off lately are good buys. In this article, we discuss three high yield REITs that look attractively valued but could have further to fall due to their dividends being at risk of a steep cut.

#1. Global Net Lease (GNL)

GNL is a triple net lease REIT (which has proven to be quite recession resistant as a business model) that is well-diversified by property type, including enjoying substantial exposure to industrial properties and 60% exposure to investment grade tenants:

Moreover, it looks quite cheap at the moment with an EV/EBITDA of 11.86x (well below most of its peers as well as its five-year average of 12.83x), a price to AFFO ratio of 6.63x (roughly half that of high-quality peers like W.P. Carey (WPC) and even cheaper compared to industry gold standard Realty Income (O)), and a sky-high dividend yield of 15.41%.

However, this valuation makes much more sense when looking at GNL's track record relative to peers like NNN REIT (NNN) and O:

The reason why GNL has generated such abysmal performance over the years is because GNL is externally managed, which means that management is motivated to grow assets under management rather than to grow shareholder wealth. As a result, GNL has aggressively issued shares at non-accretive prices and reinvested the proceeds in a manner that has diluted shareholder value over the years:

As a result, GNL has had to slash its dividend in the past and has seen its FFO per share decline substantially over time:

Moving forward, GNL is likely going to face even more severe headwinds given that 40% of its portfolio is allocated to mediocre quality office space that will likely struggle to re-tenant once leases expire. As a result, we refuse to buy GNL despite the juicy dividend yield and dirt cheap P/AFFO ratio and in fact would not be surprised in the least if GNL cut its dividend again in the not-too-distant future. After all, in 2023 GNL is only expected to generate $1.40 per share in FFO whereas its current dividend per share is $1.60. As a result, we can safely assume that it is likely only a matter of time before the next dividend cut hits.

#2. SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Another REIT whose dividend looks to be on very shaky ground right now is SLG. As an office REIT that is geographically focused on New York City real estate, SLG is being hit particularly hard by the headwinds hammering office real estate. Many companies and their employees have fled New York City since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 due to government lockdowns and mandates, oppressively high taxation and regulations, soaring crime, and most recently a huge influx of migrants from the Southern border of the United States.

These headwinds have exacerbated the already severe headwinds from the growing work from home movement and companies increasingly slashing headcounts in anticipation of an economic slowdown while also battling inflationary cost challenges.

While SLG is investing furiously in keeping its properties fresh and economically competitive, and it is true that it owns some high-quality properties (five of which are featured below), SLG's balance sheet is also heavily leveraged and its asset-level refinancings are increasingly challenging to navigate due to high interest rates on properties that were previously underwritten with much more bullish assumptions in place and at much lower interest rates.

As a result of this increasingly challenging financial squeeze on the company's finances, it has already had to cut its dividend once recently and could very possibly have to do so again. In fact, its 2023 dividend payout is expected to be $3.25 per share, but its expected AFFO per share is only expected to come in at $3.08.

While its 7.83x price to AFFO per share ratio, 13.9% dividend yield, and 0.42x price to NAV ratio all make the stock look highly compelling from a valuation standpoint, the company's free cash flow is likely going to be under significant pressure for the foreseeable future and we expect another dividend cut to hit the company before too long, especially if the economy goes into recession.

While there could be some true value here that may surface at some point in the future, the risks are simply too great and the pressures on the REIT's fundamentals will likely remain strong for the foreseeable future. As a result, we are steering clear for now until the REIT slashes the dividend by a more significant amount and gives itself meaningful cash flow breathing room to get the company through its current challenges.

#3. Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

MPW is a hospital REIT that has a pretty impressive track record, at least until recently. Through mid-January of 2022, MPW had delivered exceptional total returns, fueled by similarly impressive dividend and FFO per share growth:

Data by YCharts

However, over the past 16 months concerns over the financial viability of its largest tenants has caused the stock to drop like a rock:

Data by YCharts

While the management has defiantly maintained its dividend payout and the dividend yield currently sits at 14.9%, the market is clearly pricing in a dividend cut as tenant distress piles up. The 6.27x price to AFFO ratio and 0.57x price to NAV ratio may certainly look attractive - and MPW could very possibly turn into a long-term winner - the risks of substantial permanent capital destruction are also very real. Already, the dividend is barely treading water this year with expected 2023 AFFO of $1.23 compared to the dividend payout of $1.14.

To make matters worse, evidence of distress is clearly rising, with two of its largest tenants (Steward and Prospect) recently announcing that they have hired financial advisors to assist them in pursuing the refinancing of outstanding debts. As a result, it appears that - despite management's persistent defiance - a dividend cut is highly likely here as well. Beyond that, it is hard to know just how much carnage will be wreaked on MPW and how long it will take for cost inflationary headwinds to dissipate nor how much of a negative impact a recession will have on MPW's hospitals. What is clear to us, however, is that there is a great deal of uncertainty here, and with interest rates and inflation remaining stubbornly high and the economy likely headed for recession, MPW is not where we want to allocate our hard-earned capital.

Investor Takeaway

The REIT sector is full of bargains right now thanks to a multi-month swoon that has gripped nearly the entire sector. That said, while we are buying our fair share of REITs right now, we are not blindly grabbing every high yielding stock we find in the sector.

GNL, SLG, and MPW are three examples of REITs that are far too risky for our taste and highly likely to suffer a pretty severe dividend cut before the next year is out.