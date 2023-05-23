Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dividend Cut Alert: 3 High-Yield REITs At Risk

May 23, 2023 8:00 AM ETGNL, GNL.PA, GNL.PB, MPW, NNN, O, SLG, SLG.PI, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VNQ, WPC4 Comments
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs have sold off lately, creating numerous attractive opportunities for long-term, value-oriented high-yield investors.
  • However, not all high-yield REITs that have sold off lately are good buys.
  • We discuss three high-yield REITs that look attractively valued but could have further fall due to their dividends being at risk of a steep cut.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Burning one hundred dollar

sbayram

REITs (VNQ) have sold off lately, creating numerous attractive opportunities for long-term, value-oriented high yield investors to put money to work. However, not all high yield REITs that have sold off lately are good buys. In this article, we discuss three high yield REITs

GNL Stock

Investor Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

SLG Stock

SLG Office Properties (Company Website)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Join Now to Receive our Top Picks for May 2023!

Your timing couldn't be more perfect! We have just unveiled our top picks for May 2023, and by joining us now, you can take advantage of these exciting investment opportunities. Moreover, we are about to increase the membership price, so you have a chance to lock in your membership at the current rate.

We are the best-rated stock-picking service on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

Click here to learn more!

This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
13.3K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.
High Yield Investor is a leading community of income investors that is supported by Leonberg Capital, a high yield specialist with over 2,500 clients, including hedge funds, private equity firms, family offices, and high net worth individuals. We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Joining our community will help you identify the most profitable opportunities BEFORE the end of the pandemic changes the entire dividend stock landscape and allow you to earn a sustainable 6-8% dividend yield that grows over time. Click here to learn more!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.