Pan American Silver: A Bigger Company Now

Summary

  • Pan American Silver Corp. reported a first-quarter income of $16.4 million ($0.08 per diluted share). This compares to a net income of $76.5 million, or $0.36 per share, in 1Q22.
  • The first quarter production was 122.7K Au ounces and 3.891 million Ag ounces.
  • On March 31, 2023, Pan American Silver completed the Yamana Gold acquisition.
  • I recommend accumulating PAAS between $15.25 and $15.6, with possible lower support at $15.
Gold and silver bars

Inok

Introduction

Vancouver-based Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) released its first-quarter 2023 results on May 10, 2023.

Note: I have been covering PAAS regularly quarterly since June 2019. This article is an update of my preceding article, published on March

Table Map

PAAS Map Assets (PAAS May Presentation)

Table

PAAS 2023 Guidance (PAAS May Presentation)

Table

PAAS 1Q23 Highlights (PAAS Presentation)

Table

PAAS Escobal Update (PAAS Presentation May)

Chart

PAAS 1-Year Gold, Silver, Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

PAAS 1-Year chart comparison AEM, NEM, GOLD, PAAS (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

PAAS Quarterly Production Gold and Silver History (Fun Trading)

Chart

PAAS 1Q23 Production per mine (Fun Trading)

Chart

PAAS 1Q23 Base Metals Production (Fun Trading)

Chart

PAAS Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Chart

PAAS Quarterly Free cash flow History (Fun Trading)

Chart

PAAS Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Table

PAAS Balance Sheet (PAAS Balance Sheet)

Chart

PAAS TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PAAS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

As explained in my article, I trade short-term PAAS frequently and own a long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

