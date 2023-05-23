Inok

Introduction

Vancouver-based Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) released its first-quarter 2023 results on May 10, 2023.

Note: I have been covering PAAS regularly quarterly since June 2019. This article is an update of my preceding article, published on March 01, 2023.

On March 31, 2023, Pan American Silver completed the Yamana Gold acquisition. Michael Steinmann, Chief Executive Officer of Pan American, said in the press release:

We expect a material increase in our production of silver and gold, while we continue to provide a preferred way to invest in silver through large silver mineral reserves and growth opportunities, further enhanced by the increase in our market capitalization and trading liquidity. The acquisition is firmly aligned with our strategy of creating value by pursuing attractive growth opportunities, improving operating margins and extending mine life.

It is a significant transformation in scale which is well explained in the Map presentation below:

PAAS Map Assets (PAAS May Presentation)

PAAS is now a more prominent company with a strong presence in South America. Revenue and production are expected to increase significantly in 2023, with 21-23 Moz of Silver and 870-970 Koz of Gold, including 9 months of Production from Yamana Operations. (Pan American produced 552.5K Au ounces and 18.456 Ag Moz in 2022).

PAAS 2023 Guidance (PAAS May Presentation)

However, the transformation is still controversial due to its deep impact on the balance sheet, as seen in this article.

The fundamental question for us, shareholders, is whether or not the acquisition will turn beneficial and bring added value. Of course, it is still too early to conclude anything, but the stock price is not going in the right direction.

Note: After the merger, silver production is expected to increase by 63% and gold production by 104%. Upon closing the Arrangement, existing Pan American shareholders own approximately 58% of the Pan American Shares, and former Yamana Shareholders own about 42%.

1 - 1Q23 Results Snapshot

PAAS reported an income per diluted share of $0.08 (basic adjusted earnings per share of $0.10) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to an income per diluted share of $0.36 a year ago.

Pan American Silver's revenues were down 11.3% year-over-year to $390.3 million in 1Q23.

The company said the consolidated silver production 1Q23 was within the guidance range. Gold production was 122.7K Au Oz, and Silver Production was 3,891 Ag Koz.

PAAS 1Q23 Highlights (PAAS Presentation)

Michael Steinmann, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said in the conference call:

The first quarter was transformational for Pan American with the closing of the Yamana acquisition on March 31 and to result in an increase in scale and quality across our portfolio as outlined in our recently released consolidated 2023 operating guidance. Due to the timing of closing, the addition of the Yamana assets is not reflected in our Q1 production and cost numbers, but Yamana's cash and debt have been added to our balance sheet at the end of the quarter.

2 - Investment thesis

PAAS is a long-term investment in the gold and silver segment, and the recent acquisition of part of Yamana Gold assets reinforces the long-term narrative. The company is getting bigger with a solid footprint in South America.

Furthermore, PAAS offers an excellent growth prospect, with the Escobal Mine potentially re-opening by the end of 2023 or H1 2024.

Note: Escobal mining license is suspended pending completing an ILO 169 Consultation in Guatemala. We are now in the consultation phase.

At Escobal, the ILO 169 consultation progress is progressing well. The consultation meetings held in March and April and the next meeting planned for later this month. (conference call)

In the press release, PAAS indicated:

Two ILO 169 consultation meetings for the Escobal mine were held in Q1 2023, as well as several working meetings between Guatemala's Ministry of Energy and Mines and Xinka Indigenous community representatives. At this time, no date has been set for a potential restart of operations at Escobal.

PAAS Escobal Update (PAAS Presentation May)

Furthermore, gold and silver prices are bullish and will help the company's financials in the next few quarters.

The FED is becoming increasingly neutral even if Jerome Powell stated he doesn't consider an interest cut feasible in 2023. Gold and Silver are still at record levels despite a recent retracement to $1,950 per ounce.

PAAS 1-Year Gold, Silver, Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

However, we are dealing with a highly volatile environment. Thus, your investment in PAAS must include short-term trading using the LIFO method to turn it profitable and, above all, less risky.

The solution is to trade PAAS short-term LIFO using at least 50%-60% of your entire position while keeping a core long-term position for an eventual much higher target. This two-level strategy is recommended in my marketplace, "The Gold And Oil Corner," I believe it is the most rewarding way to profit.

3 - Stock performance

PAAS is now down 26% on a one-year basis and is not performing well, followed closely by Newmont Corp.

PAAS 1-Year chart comparison AEM, NEM, GOLD, PAAS (Fun Trading StockCharts)

PAAS - Balance Sheet and Production History Until 1Q23 - The Raw Numbers

Pan American Silver 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 Total revenue in $ Million 439.89 340.47 338.89 375.47 390.3 Net income in $ Million 76.52 -173.98 -71.53 -172.76 16.4 EBITDA $ Million 173.69 -91.42 9.82 -71.69 101.1 EPS diluted in $/share 0.36 -0.83 -0.34 -0.82 0.08 Operating cash flow in $ Million 68.76 20.84 54.42 -112.10 51.3 CapEx in $ Million 61.45 71.80 69.07 72.36 38.5 Free cash flow in $ Million 7.30 -50.97* -14.66 -184.46 12.8 Total cash $ Million 326.29 241.26 187.17 142.34 513.1 Total debt in $ Million 47.05 63.22 68.47 226.8 1,088.1 Dividend per share in $ 0.12 0.11 0.11 0.10 0.10 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 210.55 210.51 210.53 210.57 364.4* Gold/Silver Production 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 Gold production K Oz 131.0 128.3 128.8 164.4 122.7 Silver production M oz 4.619 4.537 4.537 4.763 3.891 AISC $/Oz by-product Silver 13.41 17.30 17.97 17.79 14.13 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,880 1,850 1,705 1,736 1,895 Silver price realized $/Oz 24.03 22.03 18.72 21.17 22.75 Click to enlarge

* Including the AUY acquisition

Part 1 - First Quarter 2023 Gold and Silver Production Commentary

First quarter of 2023 production of gold and silver and details per mine

PAAS Quarterly Production Gold and Silver History (Fun Trading)

The first quarter production was 122.7K Au ounces and 3.891 million Ag ounces.

It was a weak quarter of production, especially for gold, down YoY and sequentially, as shown in the chart above.

PAAS is producing gold and silver from eight mines indicated below:

PAAS 1Q23 Production per mine (Fun Trading)

As previously disclosed, Manantial Espejo has been placed on care and maintenance after the completion of mining at the end of last year. However, it was some residual production recorded for 1Q23.

PAAS also produces by-product metals (zinc, lead, and copper). Production per metal is indicated below:

PAAS 1Q23 Base Metals Production (Fun Trading)

Part 2 - Pan American Silver: Financial Analysis

1 - Total revenue was $390.3 million in 1Q23

PAAS Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

The Canadian company reported a first-quarter income of $16.4 million ($0.08 per diluted share). This compares to a net income of $76.5 million or $0.36 per share in 1Q22.

Revenues were $390.3 million in 1Q23, down 11.3% from last year's quarter and up 3.9% sequentially.

The adjusted income was $21.1 million or $0.10 basic adjusted earnings per share.

2 - Free cash flow was $12.8 million in 1Q23

PAAS Quarterly Free cash flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operation minus CapEx.

Trailing 12-month free cash flow is a loss of $237.29 million, with a gain of $12.80 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share in 1Q23.

3 - Total cash was $513.1 million, and total debt was $1,088.1 million in 1Q23 after acquiring Yamana Gold assets.

PAAS Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

As of March 31, 2023, the company had cash and short-term investment balances of $513.1 million. The Long term debt, including current, is $1,088.1 million. Available liquidity is $826.6 million.

PAAS has $500.0 million available under its revolving credit facility.

PAAS Balance Sheet (PAAS Balance Sheet)

Pan American's financial position as at March 31, 2023, incorporates the assets and liabilities Pan American assumed through the Yamana transaction. As at March 31, 2023, Pan American had working capital of $826.6 million, inclusive of cash and short-term investment balances of $513.1 million ($204.7 million related to the Minera Agua Rica Alumbrera ("MARA") project in Argentina), as well as $425 million available under its $750 million revolving sustainability-linked credit facility ("SL-Credit Facility"). (Press release)

Part 3 - Technical Analysis And Commentary

PAAS TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

PAAS forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $17.25 and support at $15.5.

A descending channel is a bearish trend that is characterized by a series of lower highs and lower lows. This pattern forms when the price of an asset creates a lower high and then a lower low, and this process is repeated multiple times.

The strategy is to trade about 50%-60% of your position LIFO and keep a core long-term for a retest of $30 and above, probably after the restart of Escobal.

I recommend accumulating PAAS between $15.25 and $15.6, with possible lower support at $15. Conversely, I suggest selling about 50% of your position, between $17 and $17.6, with possible higher resistance at $18.6.

Watch gold and silver prices like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.