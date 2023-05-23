Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
United States Natural Gas Fund: Much Better Ways To Go Long Natural Gas

Elliott Gue
Summary

  • UNG is an exchange-traded fund designed to track US natural gas futures prices traded on NYMEX.
  • Currently, UNG tracks July 2023 gas futures contracts, so price changes over the next month will depend solely on short-term supply and demand drivers.
  • The short-term outlook for gas is murky, based on weather conditions into early summer, but timing a potential recovery is crucial to profitably trade UNG.
  • My long-term outlook for gas prices is bullish party because prices are too low to incentive production from swing basins like the Haynesville Shale.
  • The value of UNG could also erode due to contango in the futures curve and the process of rolling from one futures contract to the next.

Lubmin, Mecklenburg-West Pomerania / Germany - April-3-2022: Gas pipes, connections, equipment and pressure reducers at the site of Gazprom"s Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Landing in Germany. (Western Europe)

Stefan Dinse

On May 4th I wrote a bullish piece on Southwestern Energy (SWN) "Southwestern Energy: Undervalued Natural Gas" arguing the stock is worth $9 per share based on conservative production assumptions and the current natural gas calendar strip curve.

A pie chart showing US gas production from major shale fields

Major US Shale gas Regions (Energy Information Administration)

Pioneer Natural Resources production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids

Pioneer Resources Production Table (Pioneer Natural Resources Q1 2023 Earnings Call)

Line chart showing how the rig count responds to gas prices

Haynesville Rig Count and Natgas prices (Baker Hughes, Bloomberg)

Line chart showing natural gas production from the Haynesville Shale

Haynesville Shale Estimated Production (Bloomberg)

Line chart of drilled uncompleted wells in the Haynesville Shale field

DUC Count in Haynesville Shale (Energy Information Administration, Bloomberg)

Table of futures roll dates for UNG ETF

Futures Roll Schedule for UNG (USCF Investments)

Map of US showing expected hot summer 2023 weather

NOAA Forecast for Summer Weather (NOAA)

Line chart of US gas storage compared to the 5-Year average

US Natural gas Storage and 5-Year Average (Energy Information Administration)

Chart of US natural gas futures prices on two different dates

US Natural Gas Curve (Bloomberg)

Elliott Gue
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SWN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

