Amid a recent surge of optimism for small and mid-cap tech stocks, we have to be mindful of which stocks to bet on in this rebound. I continue to think that valuation is the best metric we should lean on as market and macro volatility sustain, and that "growth at a reasonable price" stocks make the best bets.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), meanwhile, is in an interesting spot post-fiscal Q3 (March quarter) earnings. The markets initially panned the company's decelerating growth rates and its lackluster guidance for the fourth quarter, but the stock has seen a renewal of optimism recently despite no new catalysts. The question now for investors is: does this rally have momentum?

I continue to be neutral on TEAM stock. In my mind, both the stock's ~25% year to date rally as well as its valuation (more on this shortly) are difficult to defend.

My neutral rating on Atlassian is driven by what I consider to be a relatively balanced mix of bullish and bearish drivers for the company. On the positive side:

Atlassian's existing install base is still massive, and churn isn't rising. Its growth at scale is one of the most impressive in the software sector. Atlassian becomes a fairly sticky, mission-critical piece of a company's operations. Even if the company won't be growing its base during a temporary recession, it is still sitting on a very powerful recurring revenue stream.

Sales-light business model. Atlassian has long relied on direct marketing instead of a sales-first "push" strategy, so in this environment where companies are slashing sales staff to prioritize profitability, Atlassian may have an advantage.

High margin profile. Thanks to Atlassian's commitment to self-service sales, the company's pro forma operating margins in the 20s plus its mid-20s revenue growth rate still classifies Atlassian as a "Rule of 40" stock.

However, these strengths are counterbalanced by risks:

Revenue deceleration. Due both to tougher macro conditions plus the burden of Atlassian's own scale, Atlassian's growth rates are finally starting to moderate into the 20s (versus a ~40% growth rate during the peak of the pandemic era). Arguably, Atlassian's core products also face stiffer competition as similar software products like Asana (ASAN) continue to grow from a much smaller base. Continued deceleration calls into question Atlassian's premium valuation multiple.

Margins are moderating. Similarly, as Atlassian continues to see a revenue mix shift into cloud (which carries a lower gross margin profile than its end-of-life server products), its low-80s gross margin is tapering off, which is hindering the company's overall bottom-line expansion.

The biggest detractor for Atlassian, however, is the stock's valuation. At current share prices near $158, Atlassian trades at a market cap of $40.70 billion. After we net off the $1.98 billion of cash and $1.00 billion of term debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, Atlassian's resulting enterprise value is $39.72 billion.

Meanwhile, for FY24 (the year for Atlassian ending in June 2024), Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion, representing 19% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). This puts Atlassian's valuation at 9.5x EV/FY24 revenue - which is very difficult to defend when A) there aren't material catalysts to revive revenue growth, and B) neither are there catalysts to spur margin expansion, as the operating margin benefits from the company's relatively minor layoffs will largely be offset by margin headwinds from cloud migration.

The bottom line here: I don't see much incentive to buying Atlassian at current levels. Keep an eye on this stock and be ready to pounce if it sees a meaningful correction (this is a sturdy recurring-revenue business with high margins, after all), but valuation is preventing me from jumping in now.

Q3 download

Let's now go through Atlassian's latest quarterly results (fiscal Q3, released in early May) in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Atlassian Q3 results (Atlassian Q3 shareholder letter)

Atlassian's Q3 revenue grew 24% y/y to $915.5 million, ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $901.8 million (+22% y/y); however, growth decelerated from 27% y/y in Q2.

From a customer perspective: the company added ~6.5k net-new customers in the March quarter. This is up from just ~4k net adds in Q1, but below ~8k net-new adds in the prior-year Q3 and ~13k in the year before that. While Atlassian notes that churn is remaining at low levels typical of non-recession years (which the company chalks up to its mission-critical software being difficult to rip out), it's evident that the more prudent spending environment in this economy is having an impact on new customer growth.

Atlassian customer trends (Atlassian Q3 shareholder letter)

Atlassian's revenue trends are further decomposed below: you can see here that cloud revenue growth slowed to 34% y/y from 41% y/y in Q2, and that's expected to decelerate further to 26-28% y/y in Q4 (with ten points of y/y growth accruing from migrations from the company's legacy server products).

Atlassian revenue disaggregation (Atlassian Q3 shareholder letter)

Note that Atlassian is expecting macro headwinds to get worse in fiscal Q4, so we haven't seen the light at the end of the tunnel yet. Total revenue guidance of $910-$920 million implies a further slowdown to 19-21% y/y growth in total revenue. Per CFO Joe Binz's comments during the Q&A portion of the Q3 earnings call, pertaining to guidance methodology:

When it comes to the cloud guidance, specifically that cloud guidance range assumes the macroeconomic environment gets worse in Q4 and year-to-date trend lines continue into Q4. You're right to call out the fact that the low end of that range not only assumes continued weakness in the two drivers that we've seen to date around paid seat expansion at existing customers and free to paid conversions, but it also does include some macro impact to areas that have held up well year-to-date, like churn upsell and migrations. So we do expect and have built in pretty substantial macroeconomic headwinds at the low end of that range."

From a profitability standpoint, as called out earlier, Atlassian's shift from higher-margin server revenue and into public cloud deployments is a drag on pro forma gross margins, down 110bps y/y to 85.1% as shown in the chart below:

Atlassian margin trends (Atlassian Q3 shareholder letter)

Overall pro forma operating margins, meanwhile, slipped 250bps y/y to 21.5%, driven both by the gross margin contraction as well as slightly higher opex as a percentage of revenue (which Atlassian expects to be a two-point tailwind in Q4 once the company's restructuring savings from layoffs kick in). Again here: with revenue growth moderating plus no earnings tailwinds from margin expansion, it's difficult to justify Atlassian's premium multiples.

Key takeaways

There are plenty of growth-at-a-reasonable price stocks that make for great investments at the moment (DocuSign (DOCU), Asana, and Chewy (CHWY) are among my favorites at the moment) - but I don't see meaningful tailwinds for Atlassian to achieve much upside from here. Stick to the sidelines and be patient here.