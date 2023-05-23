fatihhoca/E+ via Getty Images

It may be time again to buy W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC). WPC, once considered a net lease winner due to inflation, has seen its stock sell off this year. That stock price weakness may be due to overall growth proving muted in spite of strong same-store sales, as the higher interest rate environment and higher cost of capital are proving to be a drag on margins. WPC expects to sustain strong same-store sales growth in 2024 as well, even under assumptions of inflation moderating by the end of next year. Despite WPC now trading roughly in-line with my last buy rating, I hesitate to assign a buy rating as it is becoming clear that various headwinds may prevent this from being a true growth story. I discuss the upcoming headwinds from its U-Haul purchase option and sizable near-term debt maturities. WPC stock is yielding a generous 6% but that is arguably not enough in the current environment.

WPC Stock Price

It was only in February when I noted that I was selling my WPC stake due to valuation. WPC has since seen its stock fall all the way back down to October levels, where I had previously purchased the stock.

Seeking Alpha

While it may be tempting to declare victory and repeat a similar trade, I am of the view that the financial results shown over the past several quarters do not support initiating a bullish position - at least not yet.

WPC Stock Key Metrics

WPC is a favorite among dividend investors in the net lease REIT sector. Unlike most NNN REITs, WPC has great exposure to industrial and warehouse assets.

2023 Q1 Supplemental

Also unlike typical NNN REITs like Realty Income (O) or Spirit Realty (SRC), WPC has significant exposure to Europe.

2023 Q1 Supplemental

WPC may have gained some popularity in recent years due to the company’s positive exposure to inflation. Approximately 57% of its average base rent is linked to CPI, and on the conference call, management noted that the company generated “7.2% rent increases for leases with uncapped CPI rent escalations.”

2023 Q1 Supplemental

That helped WPC generate an astounding 4.3% same-store sales growth in the quarter, continuing its streak of unusually large same-store sales growth. For reference, most other NNN REITs are lucky to be generating 1% same-store growth.

2023 Q1 Supplemental

It is worth noting that WPC saw somewhat disappointing lease renewal spreads in the quarter, with a subpar 97.5% rent recapture rate. Given that WPC is seemingly benefiting from inflation, one might have thought that they may be able to generate strong leasing spreads like those seen at Realty Income. These results might be showing that the pricing power given from inflation-backed escalators are not sustained upon lease expirations.

2023 Q1 Supplemental

Investors may be surprised to see that adjusted funds from operations (‘AFFO’) declined 3% YOY to $1.31 per share. I see two obvious reasons for the disappointing bottom-line growth. First, as I have noted in prior reports, WPC has significantly higher disposition activity than peers. NNN REITs typically grow through external acquisition, meaning that selling off assets tends to have a dilutive effect. While WPC can occasionally sell off certain assets with some realized gains, those gains are more than offset by underperforming properties. WPC had disposition activity of $42.7 million in the quarter, versus acquisition activity of $177.8 million. Management is guiding for full-year acquisitions to total up to $2.25 billion and for dispositions to total $400 million. For reference, top tier operators like Realty Income typically see disposition activity making up only a single-digit percentage of acquisition activity.

The other important reason is that of the higher interest rate environment. WPC has considerable leverage on its balance sheet with leverage standing at 5.8x debt to EBITDA as of this latest quarter. WPC is set to see a sizable amount of debt mature in the near term.

2023 Q1 Supplemental

Out of $8 billion in total debt, $1.2 billion of that is floating rate, which might explain why WPC seems to have seen a greater impact from higher debt costs than peers. I do not see this headwind subsiding any time soon.

Management maintained their full year AFFO guidance of $5.30 to $5.40 per share, implying around 3% YOY growth. Management noted that they have seen cap rates steadily expand to the “mid- to high 6s and up into the 7s.” That might not be enough to offset the headwinds from rising costs of capital, but management also noted expectations for same-store rent growth to come at around 4% this year and over 3% next year. While WPC is often touted as being a beneficiary of inflation, it appears that rising costs of capital are offsetting any such benefits. Management also noted that they have received notice from tenant U-Haul stating its intention to exercise their purchase option of 78 self-storage facilities. Management estimates that this will lead to $470 million in disposition proceeds at a disposition cap rate of around 8.2%. This is expected to occur in the first quarter of next year. As stated earlier, the elevated disposition activity acts as a drag on the bottom-line and this is no exception. Management does note that it does not have any similar purchase options in the portfolio and that their roughly $400 million equity stake in Lineage Logistics may help to offset that drag as Lineage begins paying higher dividends. Investors seeking to make a conservative outlook might instead have the takeaway that WPC may continue to see struggling bottom-line growth in the near term as it works through elevated disposition activity.

Is WPC Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

WPC remains a fan favorite among dividend investors in no small part due to its long history of dividend growth, even if its most recent dividend increases have been quite modest.

2023 Q1 Supplemental

Unlike many other REITs, WPC is not trading at a deep discount to its historic dividend yield over the past decade.

Seeking Alpha

I am of the view that much of the optimism regarding its CPI-linked lease escalators have been baked into the valuation, with investors possibly overlooking the risks from higher interest rates and elevated disposition activity. WPC’s dividend yield may appear attractive, I must remind investors that US treasuries are also yielding around 5%. Yes, WPC appears poised to continue showing solid same-store sales growth, but I expect rising cost of capital and elevated disposition activity to keep growth at around 2% to 3%. Is that growth and a 100 bps yield premium enough to justify buying the stock over US treasuries? I am of the view that it is not. There is the risk that inflation falls but interest rates do not, leading for WPC to experience headwinds from rising costs of capital without the offsetting benefit from annual lease escalators. REIT investors should be extra careful given the higher interest rate environment and WPC stock does not appear to be pricing in an appropriate margin of safety. I reiterate my “hold” rating and intend to maintain that rating unless the yield expands to around 7%.