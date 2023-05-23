Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BXMX: Buy-Write CEF Outperforming JEPI, 7% Yield

Summary

  • BXMX is an equity buy-write closed-end fund.
  • The CEF has a 7% dividend yield and has managed to outperform most buy-write funds this year, including the vaunted JP Morgan JEPI fund.
  • BXMX's structural features have helped its performance, including a high options overlay and a tight call option strike versus spot prices.
  • Given the range-bound markets in the past months, we would have expected more buy-write CEFs to outperform, but in fact, some vehicles have negative YTD performances.
  • Structural features in buy-write CEFs are critical in ensuring viability and profitability in today's environment.

Orange arrow hitting the center of a target. Superformance concept.

Olivier Le Moal

Thesis

The S&P 500 is now up 10% for the year, although it has been very range bound in the past month. On paper this would be an ideal set-up for an equity buy-write fund, with a smooth increasing equity price

relative performance

Relative Performance (MZ)

returns

YTD Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

returns

Total Returns (Seeking Alpha)

holdings

Top Holdings (Fun)

composition

Composition (Fund Fact Sheet)

Options

Option Overlay (Fund Fact Sheet)

This article was written by

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

