Danaher: A Great Chance To Buy This Long-Term Compounder

May 23, 2023 5:09 AM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR)TMO
Engineering Quality Investments
Summary

  • Thanks to its business model, Danaher has managed to reach operational excellence.
  • Solid tailwinds will back up the company to continue its compounding path.
  • The decrease in Covid-related sales has dropped the stock price and could be an excellent chance for long-term investors.
  • I rate the stock a buy and fix a price target of $230.

Genetic research and Biotech science Concept. Human Biology and pharmaceutical technology

jittawit.21

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is a conglomerate of businesses that operates in the life sciences sector. DHR stock is down 25% since maximums and dropped 10% after the latest quarterly results. However, the company's prospects are still intact. Therefore, investors have a great chance to buy

Biotech overview

Source: Danaher Overview Presentation

Life Sciences Overview

Source: Danaher Overview Presentation

Diagnostics Overview

Source: Danaher Overview Presentation

Long term growth

Source: Danaher Investor Day

Danaher Kaizen system

Source: Danaher Investor Day

Costs reduction strategy

Source: Danaher Overview Presentation

DHR Recurring Revenue

Source: Danaher Investor Day

Lifecycle drugs building

Source: Danaher Investor Day

Danaher Executive Compensation

Source: Danaher Proxy Statement

Earnings Estimates

Seeking Alpha Estimates

DCF

DCF Valuation, Author's Creation

Engineering Quality Investments
I am an Industrial Engineering student and an investments analyst/portfolio manager at the UPV Investment Club. Every article shared on Seeking Alpha is self-created and is not related to the club's thoughts. My investment style is based on businesses of the highest quality that can stand sustainable growth, and generate free cash flow and great returns on capital for long periods. I am long-term focused only. I am interested in all types of markets, not just tech.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

