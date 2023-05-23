Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Reading The U.S. Government CDS Tea Leaves

May 23, 2023 5:30 AM ET
Craig Pirrong profile picture
Craig Pirrong
941 Followers

Summary

  • The credit default swap (CDS) rate on US government debt is commonly used (even by economists) to quantify the market’s estimate of probability that the US government will default.
  • Although it is related to this probability, it is not a direct measure of the "true" probability.
  • The risk premium embedded in Treasury CDS is likely to be quite large given that this type of CDS will pay off in bad economic times.

Screen with rising interest rates.

Torsten Asmus

As the periodic debt ceiling game of chicken proceeds, you might read about the credit default swap (CDS) rate on US government debt. This is commonly (even by economists) used to quantify the market’s estimate of probability

Rising USG CDS spread likely reflects a rising estimate of the true probability of a default

This article was written by

Craig Pirrong profile picture
Craig Pirrong
941 Followers
Dr Pirrong is Professor of Finance, and Energy Markets Director for the Global Energy Management Institute at the Bauer College of Business of the University of Houston. He was previously Watson Family Professor of Commodity and Financial Risk Management at Oklahoma State University, and a faculty member at the University of Michigan, the University of Chicago, and Washington University. Professor Pirrong's research focuses on the organization of financial exchanges, derivatives clearing, competition between exchanges, commodity markets, derivatives market manipulation, the relation between market fundamentals and commodity price dynamics, and the implications of this relation for the pricing of commodity derivatives. He has published 30 articles in professional publications, is the author of three books, and has consulted widely, primarily on commodity and market manipulation-related issues. He holds a Ph.D. in business economics from the University of Chicago.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.