Of 11 Ideal Inflation-Busting May Dividend Dogs, Buy 3

May 23, 2023 5:44 AM ETAB, ABR, ABR.PD, AES, AMT, ARCC, ARE, BHP, BTI, CVS, FITB, HAS, HPQ, NAVI, NXRT, PFE, PM, VICI
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • March-April, 2022, UBS, Kiplinger, and Barron's analysts/reporters listed five-sets of stocks sorted=as: “Inflation-Busters.” Those five articles revealed 47 equities, with 42 paying dividends. This over one-year-old list continues to beat-back rampant inflation.
  • Article-titles were, ’24 PricingPowerPerformers’ [UBS]; ‘7 REITS Raising-Dividends’ [KIP]…; '10 Stocks for Rising Interest-Rates’ [KIP]…; ‘5 Stocks to Stave-off Sizzling Inflation”[KIP]…; ‘6 Dividend Stocks Whip Inflation…[Barron’s]’.
  • Come May 2023, those 47 top inflation busting-stocks ranged 0.05% to 13.66% in annual yield and ranged -7.61% to 54.44% in one-year price-target-upsides per brokers as of 5/19/23-24.
  • Top-ten Inflation-Busting Dividend stocks boasted net gains from 25.82% to 61.85% per YCharts forward-looking data 5/19/23.
  • $5k invested in the May lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Inflation-Busters showed 12.14% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) stocks led by near one and one-quarter length in this ‘inflation busting’ pack for May.
Dog and Cactus - Humor Bizarre Excitement Balloon

ThomasVogel

Foreword

This article is based on five UBS, Kiplinger, and Barron's articles, aimed at finding "Inflation Busting" stocks since 2022. The author believes these stock suggestions are prescient into the year 2024 as banks and crypto exchanges succumb to rising interest rates. The title and links

KBIB22 (1A) GAINERS MAY 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (2) MAY23-24 Open source dog art DDC10 from dividenddogcatcher.com

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

KBIB22 (3A) 1-47BYTARGETS MAY23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (3B) 1-47BY YIELD MAY23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (4) UP/DNSIDES MAY23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (5)10LIST MAY 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (6) 10GAINS MAY23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBDBB22 (7)10BYPRICE MAY23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (8) 47 BY SOURCE APR23-24

Sources: Kiplinger.com, Barrons.com, YCharts.com

KBIB22 (9) 11 Ideal Inflation Busters MAY 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (10) Top11 Ideal Inflation Buster 3Yr Price Gains MAY23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (11) Recent vs Fair Price Changes MAY23-24

Source: YCharts.com

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
29.19K Followers
Simple, straightforward 7-step analysis that finds lucrative income stocks.
Fredrik Arnold is my pen name. In 2012 I retired from doing quality service analysis in Boston and moved to North Carolina in 2013, thence to Central Oregon in 2018. My fascination with capital preservation, long-term investments, and trading systems keeps me blogging for Seeking Alpha. My articles focus on dividend yields, analyst median 1 yr targets, free cash flow yields, and one-year total returns as stock trading indicators. These are essential tools for catching the most valuable dividend dogs. My dividend dogcatcher premium site in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace shows annual real-time trading results since 2015.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

