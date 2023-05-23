Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BP: Oil At $70, It's Time To Sell

May 23, 2023 6:04 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.16K Followers

Summary

  • BP submitted a decent earnings card for the first quarter.
  • However, earnings have started to decline. EPS estimates may further get revised to the downside if petroleum/natural gas prices fall.
  • With cyclically inflated earnings and oil trading down to $70 a barrel, I believe that BP stock remains a sell at this point.
Strategic Petroleum Reserves Release Ordered By President Biden To Curb Rises Gas Prices

Michael M. Santiago

Petroleum prices have fallen from more than $120 shortly after the outbreak of the Ukraine-Russia war last year to about $70 a barrel today. While BP (NYSE:BP) reported strong earnings for its first-quarter due to above-average prices for petroleum, energy

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.16K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.