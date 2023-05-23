ScottOrr

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is one of the largest mining companies in the world. The company has a $50 billion market capitalization and its share price has been volatile over the last few years in line with copper prices. However, as we'll see throughout this article, long-term copper demand along with the company's impressive assets will support future returns.

Freeport-McMoRan 1Q 2023 Results

Freeport-McMoRan has generated strong 1Q 2023 prices supported by higher copper prices.

Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

The company realized a high $4.11/pound, with 965 million pounds of copper production and 832 million pounds of sales. From there the company had $2.2 billion in EBITDA and $1.1 billion in operating cash flow. The company's debt load of $1.3 billion remains incredibly low and manageable with interest payments in the $10s of millions/year.

The company realized almost $2000/ounce in Gold production and sold 19 million pounds of molybdenum at $30/pound. The company's consolidated cash costs were fairly low at $1.76/pound and in Indonesia its cash costs were negative at $0.08/pound supported by increased gold production.

Freeport-McMoRan Asset Production

The company's asset production has improved going into the end of the quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Grasberg saw production increase 65% from February to March after a major weather event. However, production also improved from January to March as well. Peruvian Civil unrest improved as well, leading to a 13% month-over-month improvement in production. U.S. copper production decreased slightly from January to March, but still improved from February.

Overall, the company's production ended the quarter strong, and we expect it to remain strong into the back-half of the year with continued capital spending.

Freeport-McMoRan Market Commentary

The markets that the company operates in continue to have substantial potential.

Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Global copper demand is expected to double from 2022 to 2035 and the company is expected to remain a major player. That's supported by continued strength in the company's assets. The company's production is roughly 2 million tonnes/year which is 8% of the current annual production. The company's reserve life is roughly 28 years and resources are double.

As we'll see below the company's continued capital spending will continue to expand its reserves and production.

Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

The company also has a massive and growing portfolio in Molybdenum as the largest producer in the world. Prices have remained strong with realized prices for the 1Q 2023 up more than 50% YoY. Since then, prices have dropped substantially, but the long-term dynamics remain strong. The business continues to provide the company hundreds of millions in annual cash flow.

We expect that to continue growing due to Molybdenum's value in key industries.

Freeport-McMoRan Development Pipeline

The company has a development pipeline that has a number of growth potentials.

Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

The company has efficiency and leach improvements in the near-term that will provide 400 million pounds worth of additional copper production. In the medium term, potential expansion and technological changes can provide 2 billion pounds of copper and 560 thousand ounces in gold/year. That's a 50% increase in the company's annualized copper production.

The company's long-term potential includes multiple potential development opportunities with 10s of billions of pounds of assets. That development could enable the company's production to rise even faster to match rising demand.

Freeport-McMoRan Cash Flow Potential

The company has the ability to generate substantial cash flow at higher prices.

Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

The company's annual operating cash flow at $4/pound is $7.5 billion and at $5/pound that hits ~$10.5 billion. The company's capital spending includes $1+ billion in discretionary capital per year in 2023e and 2024e each, with roughly $3.4 billion average capital spending. That means at $4/pound copper, the company will have $4 billion in FCF for 2023-2024.

For a $51 billion market cap that's an 8% FCF yield. However, that's with continued discretionary capital spending. At $5/pound that becomes a 14% FCF yield not counting the discretionary capital. The company is at a loftier valuation but given its growth potential and long-term copper demand, we see it as valuable.

Our View

Freeport-McMoRan has an impressive portfolio of assets. We expect the company to continue growing and to continue to invest in production growth. It has a number of undeveloped assets that could enable billions of additional pounds of production growth in the long-term. In the short-term the company can see hundreds of millions of pounds in the growth.

Long-term copper demand growth will continue to support prices. That will enable the company to drive growing shareholder returns. Its low net-debt highlights its strong financial position.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to the company is copper prices, especially on the short-to-medium term. Copper prices have dropped substantially from the 1Q, as recession fears grow. Commodity prices tend to be very volatile as the economy fluctuates. That could hurt the company's cash flow and shareholder returns, especially with its larger capital program.

Conclusion

Freeport-McMoRan has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company is one of the largest copper producers in the world with an 8% stake in the global copper markets. That's a market that is expected to see demand double by 2035. That will help copper prices substantially and, therefore, the company's profits.

The company has a low amount of debt that's incredibly manageable from the company's financial position. The company is a strong buy, especially on dips, and can drive significant shareholder returns from its FCF. That FCF is after substantial continued investments in the company's business. Overall, the company is a valuable investment.