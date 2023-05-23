Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Margin Of Safety For Crown Castle

May 23, 2023 6:30 AM ETCrown Castle Inc. (CCI)2 Comments
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Crown Castle differs in many ways from typical REITs.
  • Recent cash earnings growth has been slower than it seems from reported FFO and AFFO.
  • Future growth is key to their fair value.
  • I do much more than just articles at High Yield Landlord: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

REIT. Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) is one of three "Communications REITs" in the NAREIT classifications. They build, own, and lease cell-phone towers, fiber optics, and small cells.

The towers are used almost everywhere. The fibers provide high-bandwidth data transfer in places

CCI PRICE HISTORY

YCHARTS

CCI lease-up

RP Drake

GAAP earnings CCI

RP Drake

CCI CfO/sh

RP Drake

CCI Payout ratios

RP Drake

CCI highlighted CfO from 10-K

RP Drake

CCI CfO and AFFO

RP Drake

CfO and dividends

RP Drake

CCI cash flows

RP Drake

CCI growth

RP Drake

Debt maturities

Crown Castle Inc.

Various CCI earnings multiples

RP Drake

CCI Multiples for high growth forever

RP Drake

Limited growth CCI

RP Drake

CCI choose your X

RP Drake

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
4.73K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.
R Paul Drake brings a retiree perspective to his writing. After investing via employer tax-deferred plans for several decades, he has in recent years broadened into a variety of more focused investments. Paul is a life-long reader of works on economics, finance, and investment. He embraces a value-investing approach, which led him to join the team of authors at High Yield Landlord and to learn to analyze REITs. Most of his writing at present is focused on REITs.

          Paul brings substantial experience in research, and in understanding and developing models of uncertain systems, from his decades working as a physicist. He wrote his first Monte Carlo model aimed at investments in 2006. He has intensively researched and modeled a wide variety of portfolio options. Among other degrees, he holds a doctorate in physics and a bachelors in philosophy. His career began with running large projects for a major research laboratory, and continued with a long, and award-winning run as a professor at the University of Michigan. He has authored nearly 300 articles published in formal academic journals, and two editions of a textbook.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My view of this stock is nuanced, as it may have more value for some investors than others. So the rating is listed as Hold, which is the best option amongst those mandated by SA.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.