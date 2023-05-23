HSBC Holdings: A Fortress Of A Bank

Credit Crunch Fails To Wipe Out HSBC Profit Matt Cardy

HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) scores very high marks in Seeking Alpha’s Quant rankings. It is the second-highest rated bank stock across Quant, Seeking Alpha analysts and Wall Street analysts. It is #4 in financials (including non-bank financials) in Seeking Alpha’s financial sector rankings. It scores ‘A’ or ‘A+’ on earnings revisions, growth, profitability and momentum. It’s extremely rare to see a stock score so well on so many of Seeking Alpha’s different factors. The only factor it doesn’t score an ‘A’ on is valuation, where it comes in with a respectable B+.

After taking a look at HSBC’s financials, I came to the conclusion that I agreed with Seeking Alpha Quant: HSBC is a very strong bank. Unlike much of the European banking industry, HSBC has growth, liquidity, good profitability, and a 14.7% CET1 ratio–well above Basel III requirements. It has all the makings of a great bank.

Nevertheless, the stock is down 23.3% over a five year period. What’s going on here?

One possible factor at play here is the fact that HSBC is part of a group of stocks that has been performing poorly. The iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) is down 14.5% over the last five years. ETF selling could explain some of HSBC’s poor performance over the last five years, but not all of it: HSBC has underperformed its peer group.

One thing is for sure:

It’s not a lack of growth or profitability that has hurt HSBC. From 2017 to 2022, HSBC grew its EPS from $0.48 to $0.74, a CAGR growth rate of 9.33%. Seeking Alpha Quant reports 18.9% growth in earnings going by the trailing 12 month period results. Similarly, on the profitability front, HSBC enjoys a sumptuous 40% net margin and an 11.6% return on equity. Pretty good.

One possible factor holding HSBC back is its exposure to China. The company is facing pressures from both sides of the ongoing U.S./China disputes. China accused HSBC of providing information leading to the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, while the U.S. accused HSBC of supporting China’s Hong Kong security law. These accusations didn’t result in any slowdown in HSBC’s earnings growth, although the bank did take $3.6 billion worth of impairment charges due to the slowdown in China’s property market.

In this article I make the case that HSBC stock is a relatively good value today. Reviewing its most recent quarter, I show that the company is solidly profitable and growing. I also draw on Seeking Alpha Quant’s data to demonstrate that the bank has been performing well over much longer periods. Finally, I examine the bank’s competitive position, identifying multiple competitive advantages that should give HSBC an edge over its peers.

The Most Recent Quarter

In its most recent quarter, HSBC Holdings beat estimates and delivered strong results, including:

$20.2 billion in revenue, up 74%.

$12.9 billion in before tax profit, up 48.2%.

A 1.69% net interest margin, up 50 basis points.

A 7% decrease in operating expenses.

Guidance for 12% return on tangible common equity going forward.

It was a pretty solid quarter. As Seeking Alpha Quant shows, it beat analysts’ expectations on revenue by a wide margin:

HSBC earnings beat (Seeking Alpha Quant)

An interesting item to look at in HSBC’s earnings release is the liquidity situation. In the first quarter, HSBC reported:

$327.5 billion in cash.

$103.65 billion in fair value securities.

$390.3 billion in held to maturity securities. These had a $5.9 billion unrealized loss, so are best adjusted to $375.2 billion.

In total: $806.35 billion in highly liquid assets.

$1.679 trillion in total deposits.

So, HSBC’s highly liquid, un-committed assets were enough to cover 48% of deposits. This is pretty good liquidity coverage.

The bank’s own self-reported liquidity coverage ratio is 148%. This is a slightly more complicated metric than the one I calculated above, which factors in typical cash outflows in a 30 day period. By this metric, HSBC is doing well on liquidity.

Valuation

Another attractive feature about HSBC Holdings as a stock is its valuation. At today’s prices, the stock trades at:

6.8 times earnings.

2.5 times sales.

0.8 times book value.

5.67 times operating cash flow.

HSBC only has $5.9 billion in unrealized losses, so the price/book ratio is likely close to what it would be if you adjusted held-to-maturity securities down to fair value. Overall, HSBC scores an ‘A-’ on valuation in Seeking Alpha Quant. This is a particularly strong score when you consider that multiples in the banking space are typically low, and Seeking Alpha valuation ratings are sector-relative.

Competitive Position

Yet another thing HSBC has going for it is a strong competitive position.

The company has an international focus, with a strong presence in emerging markets like China, India and Mexico. This is an important advantage because these markets are expected to grow faster than developed ones in the years ahead.

Secondly, the strong liquidity mentioned in the earnings recap section is a competitive advantage, as it lets HSBC survive during crises in which banks fail and their assets are sold off to other banks for pennies on the dollar.

Third and finally, HSBC is known for good customer service, giving individual customers individual attention. This is an important differentiator in an era when banks are closing down branches and increasingly relying on AI to handle phone requests.

Risks and Challenges

As we’ve seen, HSBC Holdings is a highly liquid bank with good capital ratios, high margins, and high growth. By the standards of European banks, it’s a real winner. Nevertheless, there are some real risks to watch out for here, including:

China exposure. HSBC’s exposure to China has been a source of hand-wringing for some time. China is an important growth market for HSBC, but being a Western bank in a country whose relationship with the U.S. is complex poses challenges. The bank is often a target of accusations from both China and the United States. China has accused it of aiding in the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the U.S. has accused it of supporting China’s Hong Kong security laws. So far, the China-U.S. disputes have not caused HSBC to suffer material losses, but if the dispute over Taiwan flares up, there could be more serious problems to contend with.

HSBC’s exposure to China has been a source of hand-wringing for some time. China is an important growth market for HSBC, but being a Western bank in a country whose relationship with the U.S. is complex poses challenges. The bank is often a target of accusations from both China and the United States. China has accused it of aiding in the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the U.S. has accused it of supporting China’s Hong Kong security laws. So far, the China-U.S. disputes have not caused HSBC to suffer material losses, but if the dispute over Taiwan flares up, there could be more serious problems to contend with. The acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank UK. HSBC acquired SVB UK shortly after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. It paid only 1 UK pound for the acquisition. It made a $1.5 billion gain on the acquisition, according to the first quarter earnings release. That sounds like a win, but SVB withdrawals were still ongoing (albeit slowing) as of the most recent reports. It seems that not only SVB UK clients, but even global clients, lost faith in the failed financial institution. For this reason, HSBC may continue to see deposit outflows from its newly acquired subsidiary.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line on HSBC is that it’s a highly liquid, well-capitalized bank with high profits and strong growth. I’d imagine that those buying it today will do well. I do not personally own the stock, because I prefer to own banks in markets I have personal experience with. For this reason, I own Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)(TD:CA) and Bank of America (BAC) shares. But HSBC definitely ticks all the boxes from a purely quantitative perspective. On the whole, I consider this an above-average bank stock.