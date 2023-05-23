Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Repay Holdings: Sticky Partnerships Power Recurring Revenues And Growth

May 23, 2023 7:29 AM ETRepay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)
Summary

  • Once integrated with Repay Holdings' payment solution, the partnership tends to become long-lasting.
  • The recurring nature of the Consumer Payments segment seems to indicate to have an average tenure of approximately seven years.
  • The current boom in auto loans within Credit Union remains a near-term catalyst for RPAY.
  • Growth in the B2B segment remains a major uncertainty at this point in time.
  • RPAY stands as a wonderful company at a fair price.

Unrecognizable Couple Paying Bills at Home

miniseries

Investment Thesis

I have been researching Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) for some time now and fully understanding the company has been difficult. While RPAY's products and business model interest me, the industry is highly competitive, making me cautious. However, a Dec 2021

RPAY businss model

RPAY May 2023 Presentation

All 11 acquisition and respective reason

All 11 Acquisition (RPAY May 2023 Presentation)

RPAY Rank 7th Based on Seeking Alpha Valuation Metrics

RPAY Rank 7th out of 44 Peers for valuation (Seeking Alpha Screener)

A Contrarian investor, my school of thought is to deep dive into small caps companies rather than big tech firms. Uncovering undervalued/unknown companies thrills me, as quoted by Peter Lynch - to find them before Wall Street does.

