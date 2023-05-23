Consumer Staples Are Extended

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Tuttle Capital Management as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

smirart/iStock via Getty Images

2023 has been an interesting year for the markets. Coming off the decline of 2022 and staring at continuing interest rate increases, many investors came into the year bearish. So far, the market has gotten off to a great start and is coming up on the year highs on the S&P 500 at 4200.

stockcharts.com

The market has been rallying in spite of continued rate increases, persistent inflation, a hawkish Fed, regional bank failures, and a slowing economy. If you look beneath the surface however most of the money has been going into mega cap tech stocks and consumer staples. Numerous commentators have been lamenting about the historic lack of breadth in this "bull" market. We would argue that this money flow it not bullish. In fact, it is fully invested portfolio managers moving to stocks with perceived "safety". They have to invest in something, so they would prefer to buy something like Apple (AAPL) or The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) than risk other areas of the market that are much more volatile.

The mega cap tech stocks continue to rise in this market, but consumer staples have started to turn downwards. If you believe, as we do, that stocks are overextended on the upside, this divergence makes sense. You can argue for expanding multiples on stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT) but just invoking AI. But, for a consumer staple name, there is only so high a multiple could go.

As we near 4200 on the S&P 500 there are a couple of things that could happen:

1. The market could finally break through and make new highs

2. The market could bump up against resistance and move back towards the lower end of the range.

3. The market could go sideways

We don't see any of these scenarios benefiting consumer staples stocks.

1. If the market breaks through to new highs we would expect "animal spirits" to re emerge, causing money to flow back into higher risk/reward areas of the market.

2. The market sells off, which would be bad for consumer staples stocks along with any other stocks.

3. The market continues to go nowhere. With consumer staples already at high levels, we think best case they just go nowhere.

Yesterday (May 17, 2023) was a strong up day for the market. Many commentators suggested it was progress in the debt ceiling negotiations. It could have also been to do with the fact that we have no Fed moving news in the near term and most of the big earnings are past us. Interestingly, consumer staples struggled.

trading view

We would argue that this weakness was money flowing into better risk/reward areas of the market and the fact that these stocks are extended.

Take a look at the chart of PepsiCo (PEP).

trading view

After breaking through its 50-day moving average in March it has gone up in pretty much a straight line. From time to time it tests the 10-day moving average and then rallies back above. On Monday it had a significant down day and once again tested the 10 day. Tuesday it finally broke the 10-day, and on Wednesday it tested the 20-day exponential moving average.

We believe that PEP, along with the other consumer staples names, have topped.

Trading View

You can see on the above 1-hour chart that it triggered a short sale when it broke the 10-day moving average. Yesterday, it tested the 20-day exponential moving average and held. We would look to add to short positions on a break of the 20-day. You could use the 10-day moving average as a stop.

Bottom Line

We see the market at the top of its recent range. It could keep moving up, but with all of the uncertainty around interest rates, banks, and the economy, we don't see this as likely. We believe that mega cap tech will eventually be a short, but not yet. We have also been shorting regional banks and commercial real estate, but we think the easy money has been made there. We now think that shorting consumer staples stocks, and PEP in particular, are going to be the next fertile ground for short sales.