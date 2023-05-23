Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Consumer Staples Are Extended

Tuttle Capital Management profile picture
Tuttle Capital Management
3 Followers

Summary

  • Consumer staples have been a flight to safety for fully invested portfolio managers.
  • Consumer staples are one of the strongest areas of the market YTD.
  • PepsiCo is trading near all-time highs.
  • The PEP stock broke below its 10-day moving average on Monday.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Tuttle Capital Management as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

Cola with ice in a glass. Beautiful foam and air bubbles in a sweet carbonated drink

smirart/iStock via Getty Images

SPX

stockcharts.com

XLP

trading view

PEP

trading view

1 hr Chart PEP

Trading View

This article was written by

Tuttle Capital Management profile picture
Tuttle Capital Management
3 Followers
Matthew Tuttle is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Tuttle Capital Management, LLC.Matthew created the first ever ETF that goes short another actively managed ETF when he saw that investors need a better risk management tool. Matthew also created what is understood as the only ETF that shorts companies which became public offerings through a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) merger when he saw the quality of the SPAC deals being done. He was also instrumental in the launch of single stock ETFs in the U.S.Matthew is a familiar face among the financial media. He has been a frequent guest on CNBC and Fox Business and has been frequently quoted in the Wall Street Journal and Barron’s.He is the author of How Harvard & Yale Beat the Market and Financial Secrets of my Wealthy Grandparents.Matthew has an MBA in Finance from Boston University and a BA in Economics from Clark University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in PEP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.