Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Centrus Energy: Continue Owning For Near-Term Upside But Beware Of Longer-Term Risks

May 23, 2023 7:43 AM ETCentrus Energy Corp. (LEU)ASPI, SILXF
Opes Sapiens profile picture
Opes Sapiens
1 Follower

Summary

  • The World is in desperate need of HALEU (High Affinity Low Enriched Uranium) in order to deploy new nuclear reactors and meet 2050 climate goals.
  • Centrus Energy is perceived to be the front-runner in HALEU production, and the consensus view is that Centrus will take the lion's share of what could be a $5+billion market.
  • The Consensus view: DOE is providing significant incentives to accelerate domestic HALEU production. The Reality: Incentives are not fully funded and are designed to create an oversupplied market.
  • Survivors in the HALEU market will need to be a low-cost producer. Centrus is unlikely to be this. In this report we analyze the competitive landscape (Urenco, ASPI, SILXF).
  • I am long Centrus, because near-term news flow will likely drive share price higher. But in enrichment I prefer ASPI and in Uranium supply chain I prefer UUUU.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Opes Sapiens as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Hand with atom nucleus and electrons symbol

peterschreiber.media

Slide from DOE HALEU symposium in Oct 2022

DOE (SAM.gov)

Slide used in DOE HALEU symposium in Oct 2022

DOE (SAM.gov)

The SWU required to enrich HALEU

My calculations/ prices from UxC.com

Urenco's operations

Urenco annual report

Basic calculation for SWU

common literature

Basic calculation for SWU

common literature

SWO Requirements for HALEU

my calculations

Centrus financials

Centrus 10K filings with SEC

Valuation of HALEU

My calculations

This article was written by

Opes Sapiens profile picture
Opes Sapiens
1 Follower
Opes Sapiens... "Latin for Wise Wealth" - Remember - Always follow the smart money... I have been an active investor for over 20 years. My main sectors are Energy Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary and Healthcare. I dislike financials and insurance. Two statements that I live by.... "Markets can remain irrational far longer than you can remain solvent".... and "There is nothing wrong with harvesting profits".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LEU, SILXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.